"OCI entered 2025 with positive momentum, following a year marked by significant portfolio changes. In the first quarter, we delivered on key transaction milestones, including the resolution of the previously disclosed dispute with our Natgasoline joint venture partner Proman regarding the sale of OCI Methanol to Methanex, as well as substantial progress on the construction of the Beaumont New Ammonia plant, scheduled for completion later this year. Operationally, our European portfolio performed well during the period, despite planned shutdowns at certain assets.

In line with our approach to disciplined capital returns, OCI distributed USD 1.0 billion to shareholders in May, bringing cumulative distributions to USD 6.4 billion over the past four years. OCI continues to prioritize shareholder value whilst preserving capital allocation flexibility and strategic optionality. Any future extraordinary cash distributions will be determined based on transaction progress, the ongoing strategic review, and Board approval.

As part of our ongoing transformation, OCI also secured a binding support agreement with a large group of bondholders regarding the treatment of the 2033 bonds, pending completion of the Methanol sale. This will facilitate an orderly pay down of OCI's capital structure following the closing of the transaction.

Looking ahead, our main priorities are to complete the construction and handover of Beaumont New Ammonia, and to close the Methanol transaction as planned in Q2 2025. With a simplified corporate structure, a stable balance sheet, and a competitive European nitrogen platform, OCI is well-placed to execute on its current objectives and to support value creation."

Key Financial Highlights

Key Strategic and Business Highlights

Continuing and Discontinued Operational Highlights

Continuing Operations, as presented in this trading update, reflect the performance of the European Nitrogen segment. Further to the announcement of the expected divestiture of OCI's equity holdings in OCI Methanol, this segment is classified as Discontinued Operations.

European Nitrogen

OCI Methanol

Notes

Auditor

Market Abuse Regulation

About OCI Global

