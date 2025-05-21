SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google announced at I/O 2025 its partnership with Gentle Monster as a first partner for an AI smart eyewear collaboration with Android XR.

Gentle Monster is a global eyewear brand from South Korea, leading the trends in global eyewear through its innovative brand narrative with experimental yet sophisticated aesthetics.

Shahram Izadi, General Manager and Vice President, Google XR, emphasized that creativity and sophistication are essential design features for technology to integrate into everyday life. Gentle Monster as a first partner in the development of AI smart eyewear with Android XR was also highlighted as a pivotal step in the evolution of AI smart eyewear into essential, lifestyle fashion items.

Envisioning easy-to-wear products with both comfort and aesthetics as top priorities, the new partnership with Gentle Monster is set to seamlessly integrate extended reality into everyday life.

The announcement at Google I/O 2025 has sparked considerable anticipation for the eyewear that will showcase cutting-edge smart technology alongside the refined aesthetics of Gentle Monster.