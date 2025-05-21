Vantage Wins "Best Motorsports Sponsorship" for Scuderia Ferrari HP Partnership

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, the award-winning multi-asset broker, has been honoured with the prestigious "Best Motorsports Sponsorship" award at the Forex Sports Awards 2025 for its dynamic partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, one of the most legendary names in motorsports.

The Forex Sports Awards, organised by Sports Media Gaming Limited, recognise excellence in sports sponsorship within the forex industry, celebrating brands that have made significant investments in high-profile sporting collaborations. Winners are selected through a rigorous process, combining open voting with an independent judging panel of esteemed professionals from the sports and media industries.

As Official Partner of the Formula 1 team, Vantage has strengthened its global presence through high-impact campaigns that highlight the shared values of innovation and excellence between both brands. This partnership engages motorsports fans and traders worldwide, celebrating the relentless pursuit of progress.

In its commendation, the Forex Sports Awards noted: "The Scuderia Ferrari HP brand is one of the most iconic names that has transcended the world of sport into a global lifestyle brand. By partnering with Scuderia Ferrari HP, Vantage has created a superb brand alignment to promote itself on the global stage."

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition for our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "Just as Scuderia Ferrari HP represents the pinnacle of motorsports, Vantage is committed to delivering excellence in trading. This collaboration has allowed us to connect with a passionate global audience, reinforcing our brand's values of speed, precision, and innovation. We look forward to continuing this exciting journey with Ferrari and bringing even more thrilling experiences to our clients and fans."

Visit Vantage Markets website, for more information about Vantage's award-winning services and upcoming initiatives.

About the Forex Sports Awards

The Forex Sports Awards, created by Sports Media Gaming Limited, honour brands in the forex industry for their outstanding contributions to sports sponsorship. The awards ensure impartiality through a two-stage selection process: an open vote shortlists the top three brands in each category, followed by a final decision from an independent panel of sports and media experts.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.