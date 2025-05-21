JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The national iron and steel industry marks another significant milestone with the official opening of the Iron-Steel Summit & Exhibition Indonesia 2025 (ISSEI), organized by PT Debindo Mega Promo, held from today until May 23, 2025, at Hall A-B, Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC). This event is a collaboration between the Indonesian Iron & Steel Industry Association (IISIA) and the South East Asia Iron & Steel Institute (SEAISI), with strong support from the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia.

Carrying the theme "Together with the National Steel Industry, Building the Foundation Towards Golden Indonesia," ISSEI 2025 serves as a strategic forum that brings together stakeholders from the entire iron and steel industry value chain, government officials, associations, and the education sector. Through this synergy, the event aims to foster cross-sector collaboration to strengthen the steel industry's role as a key pillar in national economic development towards the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.

The opening ceremony was attended by government officials, association leaders, industry figures, and international delegates. In his remarks, IISIA Chairman and President Director of PT Krakatau Steel, Muhamad Akbar Djohan, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation to enhance the competitiveness of the national steel industry at both regional and global levels. "This event marks a historic moment of collaboration between SEAISI and IISIA, strengthening our shared vision for a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable ASEAN steel industry," said Akbar.

Meanwhile, SEAISI Chairman Dato Lim Hong Thye highlighted Indonesia's strategic role in the Southeast Asian steel industry landscape and the importance of adopting environmentally friendly technologies to support sustainable development. "This event is highly important and holds even greater potential for the steel industry in ASEAN," he added.

Over the course of three days, ISSEI 2025 features a series of main events, including a national seminar, panel discussions, talk shows with industry experts, exhibitions of the latest steel technologies and products, business matching sessions, and the Green Steel Building Competition. These activities are expected to strengthen the roadmap for the resilience of the national steel industry and accelerate the sector's role as a main pillar of the economy towards Golden Indonesia 2045.

This event also serves as a key platform to showcase innovative steel products that support national infrastructure development, including strategic national projects. In addition, ISSEI 2025 highlights various environmentally friendly technologies that contribute to carbon emission reduction and energy efficiency in the steel sector.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Airlangga Hartarto. In his speech, Mr. Airlangga stated, "This is the time for major producers in the iron industry to become stronger, more structured, and better planned."