TCEB Unveils “3M” for Business Events at IMEX Frankfurt 2025

BANGKOK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) makes a presence at IMEX Frankfurt 2025 with a debut of an initiative "Meet in Thailand: Your Success, Your Moment", offering 3M elements to generate higher value for events.

The debut is made during TCEB press conference on May 20, led by Mr. Puripan Bunnag, TCEB Senior Vice President.

Mr. Puripan stated: "TCEB is always dedicated to making offerings that meet shifting demands of business world, so that holding events in Thailand can deliver higher value, better return on investment and greater return on experiences. After working in partnership with our stakeholders to overcome economic challenges, we have finally crafted "Meet in Thailand, Your Success, Your Moment" entailing 3M elements - MaxiMICE, Meaningful, Memorable – to offer upgraded resources and new ingredients in Thailand that will give a definition of events in a new light".

MaxiIMICE – This idea is to invite clients to explore and maximise new development of products and services or enhanced and upgraded offerings in Thailand. They range from enhanced accessibility due to increased flights, more capable and potential city destinations, new investment in properties, growth of unconventional venues, larger pool of qualified MICE manpower and standard-certified enterprises, richer options of localised experiences to stronger government support.

Meaningful – This idea is partly derived from TCEB's policy to advance the performance of MICE industry under the framework of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). It offers clients possibilities of making more purposeful events with measurable impacts. Spotlighting on sustainability, Thailand has developed low carbon MICE routes, MICE suppliers certified with sustainable event management, professional bodies in designing, auditing and verifying sustainable performance of events. Furthermore, there are choices of activities designed to involve and benefit local communities in every MICE City and other potential destinations across the country.

Memorable - With strong hospitability, adaptability and wealthy cultural assets, Thailand is always in fit state to deliver return on experiences. Thanks to extensive network of stakeholders in the creative sector, event designers, local communities keen in the MICE industry and tech entrepreneurs, Thailand can help clients craft the events with unique cultural immersion and fusion, finely blended business and leisure, tech-driven execution, contribution to local communities, plus a sense of human touch that will make enduring memory.

Apart from 3M initiative, TCEB also presented major updates on Thailand's MICE landscape comprising: 15 events from associations and corporations in Europe and the UK landing in Thailand, all 8 major convention and exhibition centers in Bangkok and its suburb being connected directly with BTS Sky Train and MRT Underground Train in May this year, Air France starting direct flights between Paris and Phuket in November 2025 and TCEB support schemes for business events and festivals.

Mr. Puripan added that next year in 2026 will be MICE Celebration Year to resonate with Thailand being selected to host a series of important events. Some key ones are International Horticultural Exposition 2026 (Udon Thani Expo), World Congress on Pain, Annual Meeting of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund, Global Sustainable Tourism Conference, UFI Asia Pacific Congress. Such large-scale events are a strong indicator of international confidence in Thailand's readiness and potential to make events a success.

For more information, contact TCEB at: pr@tceb.or.th

Thailand MICE – Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.