HANOI, Vietnam, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtendMax has made history as the first Vietnamese company to win the Asia-Pacific Stevie® People's Choice Award, securing the coveted "Favorite Company" title.

This major milestone reflects ExtendMax Vietnam Company Limited's decade-long journey building trust through regulatory expertise and seamless project execution for multinational clients entering or operating in Vietnam.

"We're honored to represent Vietnam on a global stage," said Tran Thanh Phuong, Founder and CEO of ExtendMax. "This award belongs to our customers, partners, and team – people who've trusted us to solve complex compliance challenges and deliver critical business outcomes."

ExtendMax's recognition follows a growing list of achievements, including Gold and Silver Stevie Awards in innovation categories, further cementing Mr. Phuong's status as a leading legal and compliance expert in Vietnam's fast-evolving tech and import landscape.

One of ExtendMax's hallmark achievements underscoring its capabilities is the project supporting LEGO in importing the IT systems for LEGO's largest global factory in Vietnam, with a total investment of approximately USD 1.3 billion.

From the outset, this project faced numerous regulatory challenges related to importing IT equipment that uses encryption technology and network security systems. As both a consulting firm and a trusted provider of Importer of Record (IOR) services in Vietnam, ExtendMax provided end-to-end advisory services, crafted detailed plans, applied for encryption licenses, and prepared all necessary procedures to ensure the project stayed on schedule without disruption.

Thanks to its comprehensive solutions and extensive experience handling large-scale projects, ExtendMax enabled LEGO to smoothly import tens of millions of dollars' worth of IT equipment, helping ensure the factory's construction and operations progressed as planned.

"The LEGO project is a testament to the values of commitment and customer-centricity that ExtendMax upholds. We don't just provide consulting; we stand side by side with our clients, overcoming every obstacle, executing every procedure, and taking responsibility for the final outcomes. Our clients' success is our success – and that is the value we cherish most," Mr. Tran Thanh Phuong added.

According to CEO Tran Thanh Phuong, this People's Choice Stevie Award is not only a recognition of his personal efforts or those of the leadership team – it is a proud achievement of the entire ExtendMax collective, whose members have remained steadfast in their mission to accompany and support clients in successfully completing every project.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the customers, partners, and community who took the time to vote, share, and support ExtendMax, helping the company make its mark across the region:

"The Stevie Awards are among the world's most prestigious business awards. This year, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards received over 1,000 nominations from 29 markets, but only eight People's Choice Stevie Awards were presented. ExtendMax is honored and proud to be the only Vietnamese company to win this special category. I believe this award belongs to all of us – the ExtendMax team, our customers, partners, and friends – those who have joined me in a nearly decade-long journey of continuous innovation, relentless effort, and the ambition to reach the global stage."

Looking ahead, Mr. Phuong shared that ExtendMax remains committed to its strategic focus on developing professional compliance certification consulting services and Importer of Record solutions, enhancing internal capabilities, embracing digital transformation, and expanding international partnerships.

"We will not stop at this award. This is the motivation for ExtendMax to continue improving service quality, pursuing innovative solutions, and advancing transparent, sustainable development that brings value to the business community in Vietnam and the broader region," Mr. Tran Thanh Phuong emphasized.

About ExtendMax

ExtendMax Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of product conformity certification and IOR services, enabling seamless market entry and regulatory compliance for global companies operating in Vietnam. Founded in 2014 and led by industry expert Tran Thanh Phuong, ExtendMax has built a reputation for integrity, speed, and execution in mission-critical projects for some of the world's largest brands.

Head Office: ExtendMax Villa, C01-L18 An Vượng, Dương Nội Urban Area, Hà Đông, Hanoi

Tel: +84 24 6666 3066

Email: consultant@extendmax.vn

Website: https://extendmax.vn