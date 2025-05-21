LINGSHUI, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 edition of the Hainan-Southeast Asia AI Hardware Battle (HNSE AHB) is now officially open for registration. HNSE AHB is presented by Lingshui Li Autonomous County Development Group Holdings Limited and organized by TechNode and TNGlobal . As the flagship competition of the Hainan-Southeast Lingshui Tech & Art Festival, the HNSE AHB invites startups and established companies alike to showcase their most promising AI hardware innovations on a global stage.

The competition aims to bridge smart hardware development with artistic expression and international business collaboration. With a strong emphasis on integrating AI-driven hardware into consumer and industrial sectors, the program supports participants through capital access, media visibility, and ecosystem integration, positioning Hainan as the first stop for smart hardware companies aiming to expand globally.

"We are proud to co-organize the HNSE AI Hardware Battle with Lingshui as part of our mission to bridge global innovation ecosystems," said Dr. Gang Lu, Founder of TechNode. "By combining technology with art and entrepreneurship, this competition not only showcases technical excellence but also nurtures future-facing solutions that can thrive on a global stage."

Timeline overview

Participants in the regional competitions stand a chance to win a fully sponsored trip to Hainan to compete in the Grand Finale. The top 10 finalists from each region will be flown to China and will receive access passes to the HNSE Tech & Art Festival, booth exhibition opportunities, investor networking, and global media exposure.

The competition focuses on high-potential projects in Smart Homes, Wearables, Smart Vehicles, Robotics, Smart Medical Devices, Smart Cities, VR/AR, Educational Tech, and Marine Agriculture Technology, among others. Entrants must be legally registered companies with an original product that has reached at least the prototype stage and shows commercial promise.

Each team must deliver a 3-minute pitch in English followed by a 3-minute Q&A with judges. Finalists will be named HNSE STARs – Hainan-Southeast Tech AI Rising Stars, with exclusive benefits including government-backed localization support, and continued promotion through innovation networks across Asia.

The event is part of the broader Hainan-Southeast Lingshui Tech & Art Festival, which celebrates innovation at the intersection of technology, music, film, gaming, and visual arts. The festival will feature concerts, drone shows, art installations, esports, and more, creating a vibrant atmosphere for showcasing next-generation technologies.

Interested teams may register using this form . Visit the website for more information .

For inquiries, contact elliesoo@technode.com.