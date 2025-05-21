MADRID, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit Attraction, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will take place from 30 September to 2 October at the Madrid trade fair centre. Four months ahead its opening, the event has already reached over 90% occupancy, as announced by its director, María José Sánchez, during the presentation of the 17th edition, which was also attended by Cecilio Peregrín and José María Pozancos, president and director of FEPEX, respectively.

So far, 70,000 m² of exhibition space has been allocated, representing an 8% increase compared to the same period last year. Organisers are expecting more than 2,500 exhibiting companies and over 120,000 professionals from 150 countries to attend.

Fruit Attraction 2025 marks a significant milestone in its history by establishing itself as one of the world's leading trade fairs for the fruit and vegetable sector. In addition, it reinforces its leadership with a strategic expansion and a new sectorisation that will optimise the exhibitor and visitor experience. This year it will occupy 10 halls - 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14 - making Madrid the world epicentre of fresh produce marketing.

Odd-numbered halls will showcase the new products and features of Spanish companies, in addition to the proposals of the Innova&Tech area in Hall 5-. Even-numbered halls will feature international participation: Halls 4,6 and 8 will host European companies, Halls 8 and 10 will welcome global players, Hall 12 will focus on the Americas, and Hall 14 will be dedicated to companies from Africa and Asia. The Fresh Food Logistics area will be located in hall 4. Additionally, most of the halls will include an Auxiliary Industry area, ensuring full representation of the value chain at Fruit Attraction.

On the other hand, the tomato has been selected as the star product of Fruit Attraction 2025. A series of themed activities will highlight this key crop, which remains the most consumed vegetable in Spain and a major economic driver for the sector.

In addition, this year's edition will give specific visibility to organic products, with differentiated actions to highlight the stands that present this type of product at Fruit Attraction.

The renowned International Buyers Programme will return, further strengthened by the Guest Importing Countries initiative. This year, Mexico and Malaysia will be in the spotlight, promoting new commercial opportunities with their respective markets.

For the second time, Fruit Attraction will be awarding the Best Stand Awards. An award that will recognise those exhibition spaces that stand out at the trade fair for their creativity, design and commitment to sustainability in its four categories: Most Original Stand, Best Design, Most Sustainable Stand, and the People's Choice Award for Best Stand overall.

Innovation will once again take centre stage through the Innovation Hub Awards, recognising the best project, product or service in terms of innovation, sustainability, technology application and knowledge. All the applications submitted will be exhibited in the Innovation Hub area -connecting area of halls 4 and 6-, throughout the three days of the event

Fruit Attraction will once again become the centre of knowledge through its different Forums, which will host a full programme of technical seminars made up of sessions characterised by the great diversity of content, as well as the high level of the participants and speakers. Among others, Fruit Attraction will host the Grape Attraction congress, Biofruit Congress and Fresh Food Logistics The Summit.

Fruit Attraction, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, will be held at the trade fair centre from Tuesday 30 September to Thursday 2 October, from 9.30am to 7.00pm and until 4.00pm on the last day.

CONTACT: Elena Valera, evalera@ifema.es