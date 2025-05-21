With global stars, bold conversations, and Singapore's first 60KM national ultra marathon, the fourth edition marks a bold new chapter for Singapore's wellness movement

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glow Festival by Prudential 2025 returns from 5 to 13 July 2025, transforming Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza into Singapore's epicentre of modern wellbeing. In its fourth edition, Glow steps into a powerful new role, reimagining wellness as a multi-sensory, deeply human experience for everybody and every stage of life.

This year's theme, Dynamic Vibes, signals a bold invitation: to move with intention, feel with honesty, and live with greater awareness. From mental health and emotional resilience to movement, music and recovery, Glow Festival by Prudential 2025 champions a vision of wellness that is expansive, culturally grounded, and joyful.

As Presenting Sponsor, Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") will launch Every Body Club, a new initiative designed to empower individuals from various walks of life to take proactive steps toward managing their physical, emotional and financial wellbeing. Glow Festival by Prudential 2025 will serve as the anchor event for this nationwide initiative.

For the first time, Glow's programme expands to spotlight a broader spectrum of health topics, from Traditional Chinese Medicine and fertility to oral health, menopause, nervous system health, and emotional regulation. By putting these conversations centre stage, Prudential Singapore aims to raise awareness around holistic wellbeing and strengthen its promise to provide meaningful support to customers when they need it most.

Belinda Tan, Head of Marketing & Events, Prudential Singapore, said, "We are committed to empowering individuals to proactively take care of their health. As the Presenting Sponsor of Glow Festival, we are delighted to bring in experts covering a wide range of health and wellness topics, inviting festival-goers to discover the essence of living well. Furthermore, with the launch of our wellness initiative, Every Body Club, we aim to build a strong foundation of holistic wellbeing and be trusted partners for our customers in the long term."

Mr Martin Capstick, Founder, Glow Festival, shared, "This year is about meeting people where they are and helping them connect with what matters most: movement, presence, and meaning. We have expanded the festival to reflect the full spectrum of wellbeing. Whether you're here for strength training, healing workshops, or deeper dialogue around mental and emotional health, you'll find space to grow."

Ms Lilian Chee, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board, said, "Now in its fourth edition, the Glow Festival has established itself as a key homegrown event that strengthens Singapore's position as a leading urban wellness destination through innovative and diverse programming. Together with committed partners, the festival consistently delivers quality experiences for both locals and visitors, adding vibrancy to Singapore's leisure events calendar."

What's New: Energy, Empathy, Evolution

Movement That Moves You

Glow Festival by Prudential 2025 brings together global wellness leaders and local changemakers to stretch what's possible in the wellness space. Among this year's headliners:

Feel It in the Space

This year's spatial design, created by Pique Studio, brings the Wellness Frequency to life: an immersive journey across energy states:

The Studio is a livewire of radiant orange, luminous pink, and echo purple - a space designed to ignite physical vitality. Here, yoga flows, strength classes, and high-energy movement sessions unfold against a bold, high-voltage backdrop that stokes the body's inner fire.

Moving into The Wellness Club, the mood shifts. Vibrancy gives way to vital greens and tranquil blues, signalling a return to earth. Natural textures, living plants, and organic landscapes create a soft sanctuary for recovery, reflection, and meaningful connection.

In The Workshop Room, the frequency deepens. Colours soften, textures calm, and the space invites stillness. Talks, hands-on workshops, and guided meditations find their rhythm here - a place built for inward exploration and personal evolution.

Join the Movement

Glow Festival by Prudential 2025 aims to ignite a broader conversation: that wellness is a cultural invitation to reset, recharge, and reconnect with your body, your people, and your purpose.

Tickets are now on sale via the official website here . Early bird General Admission (SGD 29) includes access to one Main Studio class and a bundle of limited edition Glow Festival x Prudential Singapore merchandise, along with health and fitness treats from LAC, Liht Organics, and more. VIP tickets with additional perks will be announced closer to the festival.

-END-

About Glow Festival by Prudential

Glow Festival by Prudential is Singapore's definitive health and wellness lifestyle festival, designed to inspire healthier, happier living through movement, mindfulness, and connection. Since its debut on Sentosa in 2019 as a one-day event, Glow has evolved into a multi-day experience, returning post-pandemic in 2023 with a nine-day festival at Marina Bay Sands. In 2024, Glow Festival expanded even further, illuminating Marina Bay over 16 days with an array of wellness, fitness, and immersive experiences. Year after year, Glow Festival proves its strength in delivering world-class wellness programmes, bringing together renowned experts, cutting-edge holistic therapies, and transformational experiences that go beyond the ordinary. Returning in 2025 with a bold new theme, Dynamic Vibes, Glow Festival will charge Marina Bay with high-octane fitness, thought-provoking wellness workshops, and sensory experiences designed to elevate mind, body, and spirit. Proudly sponsored by Prudential and supported by Singapore Tourism Board, Glow Festival 2025 is a movement where energy, mindfulness, and connection combine to awaken something deeper. This is wellness without limits.

For more information, please visit https://glowfestival.sg

Facebook: facebook.com/glowfestivalsg

Instagram: @glowfestivalsg

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 94 years. The company has an AA- financial strength rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$57.7 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2024. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,400 financial representatives.

For hi-res images, please click here . (Credit to Glow Festival by Prudential 2025)

For details on full schedule and ticketing information, please click here .

Appendix: Sponsors & Partners of Glow Festival by Prudential 2025

This year's festival is made possible with the generous support of our sponsors and partners. Below is a summary of the festival activations to date, and links to download official media assets.

Download All Sponsors Assets