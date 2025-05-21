HOUSTON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing their intent to collaborate on offshore energy infrastructure projects, marking a strategic alignment between two leaders in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC).

Under the MOU, the two companies will jointly pursue Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) opportunities in the offshore oil and gas sector, targeting global markets. HHI and GATE Energy will work together as strategic partners, leveraging their respective strengths in EPC and commissioning to deliver seamless project execution, with roles defined according to project-specific needs.

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy, commented, "This MOU represents the next chapter in a strong and growing relationship between GATE and HHI. Our collaboration on the King's Quay and Shenandoah projects demonstrated what's possible when two organizations align in both technical expertise and delivery mindset. We're proud to formalize our intent to pursue future opportunities together, delivering value to clients across the offshore landscape."

Jung-Ho, Park, Vice President of HHI, commented: "This MOU represents the next step in an already strong partnership built on mutual respect, technical excellence, and shared success. Through landmark projects like King's Quay, Shenandoah, and the ongoing Project, we have forged a collaborative framework that consistently delivers superior outcomes. Together with GATE Energy, we are committed to advancing the offshore energy sector by providing integrated solutions that enhance predictability and create lasting value for our clients worldwide."

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to delivering turnkey solutions that enhance schedule predictability in complex offshore environments. Both organizations bring proven execution experience across floating production systems, with HHI's strength in hull and topside EPC delivery complemented by GATE Energy's commissioning and startup capabilities.

Lee Jordan, CEO at GATE Energy, commented, "This agreement further builds on the deep working relationship between HHI and GATE Energy and positions us to jointly and efficiently deliver the next generation of facilities to the offshore energy industry."

The MOU provides a general framework for future cooperation and information sharing, with the flexibility to align on specific tenders as opportunities arise. It also includes provisions for joint planning, resource integration, and the potential development of execution models tailored to developer requirements.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a 100% employee-owned, global project delivery firm, with a mission to improve project certainty in an uncertain world. They help developers successfully deliver projects —from front-end due diligence and owner's engineering through construction management, turnkey commissioning, and initial startup. With a global footprint spanning North America, Asia, and Latin America—and decades of experience delivering both large and small projects—GATE Energy combines the scale of a multinational with the agility of a specialized partner that enables predictable project outcomes and safeguards project investments.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

About HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is a global leader in shipbuilding and EPC with extensive expertise across offshore platforms, FPSOs, FPUs, naval vessels, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Over its 50-year history, HHI has built a strong reputation for delivering complex projects with precision and reliability. Offshore & Energy Business Unit plays a pivotal role in advancing next-generation energy solutions. In addition to its proven capabilities in oil and gas, HHI is expanding its portfolio into eco-friendly energy, including offshore wind power, small modular reactors (SMRs), and carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems. Through these initiatives, HHI supports the global transition toward a low-carbon future.

For more information on HHI, visit https://english.hhi.co.kr