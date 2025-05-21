STRADVISION Maintains ISO/IEC 27001 & 27701 Information Security Certifications for Five Consecutive Years

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a disruptive leader in AI-powered automotive perception software, announced today that it has successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications for the fifth consecutive year. This achievement reaffirms the company's robust information security and privacy management capabilities at a global standard.

The certifications were issued by DNV, a globally recognized certification body, and are accredited by UKAS, the United Kingdom's national accreditation agency. This further reinforces STRADVISION's international credibility and reliability.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard for information security management systems (ISMS), designed to ensure the ongoing confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. ISO/IEC 27701 extends this framework to personal data protection, assessing whether organizations have comprehensive privacy management systems in place to safeguard personal data in accordance with global standards.

Since first obtaining the certifications in 2020, STRADVISION has continuously strengthened its internal security framework. The company has established a company-wide information protection policy, implemented structured risk assessment and response protocols, and conducted regular security training and audits. With the growing scale of collaborations with global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, STRADVISION has also proactively addressed rising demands around data confidentiality and algorithm protection. In 2024, the company successfully completed the transition to the latest ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard.

Trust and Security: Dual Pillars of a Future-Oriented Tech Company

STRADVISION's SVNet powers autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) by processing massive volumes of visual data from inside and outside vehicles in real time. As the sensitivity of such technology increases, so too does the importance of data security and privacy. These are directly linked to product reliability and customer trust. Maintaining ISO certifications is a testament not only to STRADVISION's technical expertise but also to its commitment to global accountability and trust.

ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 are not one-time achievements. These are rigorous international standards that require continuous full-cycle operational excellence from system implementation to auditing and ongoing improvement. Maintaining both certifications for five consecutive years reflects the company's deeply embedded culture of security and sustainable governance.

"Being a technology leader today is not just about innovation in algorithms. It is also about our commitment to the highest standards of security and trust," said Boohyun Hwang, Head of Information Security at STRADVISION. "STRADVISION's continued ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 certifications mark a key milestone in defining who we are as a future-oriented company that prioritizes global trust as much as technological excellence."

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.