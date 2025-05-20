Seattle's most anticipated hotel debut invites guests to experience the best of natural luxury.

SEATTLE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is proud to announce the opening of 1 Hotel Seattle, a new sanctuary of sustainability and sophisticated design in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. Set in the South Lake Union neighborhood—home to some of Seattle's most innovative tech companies—this nature-inspired retreat combines sustainable luxury, hyper-local culinary experiences, and the rugged elegance of the region's landscapes.

"Seattle is a city where nature and innovation coexist beautifully—and that's exactly what we aimed to capture with this property," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "This city has long been a pioneer in sustainability, environmental stewardship, and progressive thinking. With 1 Hotel Seattle, we wanted to create a haven that not only pays homage to its forests, waters, and creative spirit, but also reflects the city's deep-rooted commitment to living in harmony with the planet. It's a place where conscious design meets the soul of the Pacific Northwest."

"We're proud to open our doors in one of the country's most forward-thinking cities," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "From the locally crafted furnishings to the reclaimed materials and moss art installations, every detail is designed to inspire both comfort and consciousness."

A Nature-Infused Welcome

Located at 2125 Terry Avenue, 1 Hotel Seattle is set at the crossroads of nature, culture, and innovation. It's just minutes from Seattle's iconic waterfront, the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, the Climate Pledge Arena, and Amazon's headquarters.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by a monumental driftwood sculpture by local artist Alison Stigora, a bespoke piece that sets the tone for what lies within. The lobby is anchored by a lush living wall and a sculptural winding staircase fashioned from reclaimed timber and stacked stone featuring a railing hand-stitched with domestic leather. Overhead are massive Douglas fir beams—a nod to Seattle's maritime and industrial past.

Throughout the space, details celebrate Pacific Northwest voices and materials and reinforce a deep connection to the land and its history. There are textiles that pay tribute to the Coast Salish Tribes, handmade tiles from a Pacific Northwest ceramics studio surrounding a fireplace, and an art collection curated in collaboration with local galleries. Guests can also unwind year-round on the outdoor terrace, a fire-lit, plant-filled patio framed by a wooden trellis and Northwest greenery.

Sanctuary-Style Guest Rooms

The 153 guest rooms, including 45 suites, are serene spaces inspired by the Pacific Northwest's forests, shorelines, and mountains. The spaces are layered with organic textures and handcrafted materials like reclaimed wood walls, pebble stone floors, Chiara quartzite counters, and live-edge furnishings from Seattle's own Tirto Furniture. Wallcoverings with nautical motifs and curated plantings line the corridors, while moss art and locally sourced artwork deepen the sense of place. Many of the rooms and suites have views of the Space Needle or city skyline.

Sustainable touches include in-room water filtration systems with carafes made from recycled wine bottles, 100% organic linens atop plush pillow-top mattresses, Nespresso machines with recyclable pods, yoga mats, and Bamford bath products infused with essential oils. Every element is both luxurious and low-impact, from chalkboards replacing paper to bamboo-based tissue to energy-saving smart thermostats. Guests can also take part in the 1 Less Thing program, a simple but powerful initiative that encourages leaving gently used clothing behind for donation to local nonprofit Mary's Place.

Dining With a Sense of Place

1 Hotel Seattle's culinary program celebrates the bounty of the Pacific Northwest through a bold, hyper-local lens with global influences. The signature restaurant is La Loba, Spanish for "the she-wolf." A soulful, transportive experience that channels the strength and mystery of the natural world, La Loba is led by acclaimed Chef Oscar Amador Edo—a James Beard Award finalist known for redefining tapas in Las Vegas. Chef Oscar's dishes balance technique and storytelling, drawing on the rustic flavors of Spain and infusing them with Japanese influences, Mediterranean brightness, and Seattle's rich ingredients. From wood-fired seafood to pintxos reimagined with foraged mushrooms, every plate is designed for sharing and discovery. A rotating menu keeps pace with the markets, and diners can expect rare cuts, inventive crudos, and plant-based innovations.

An exceptional boutique wine list curated by award-winning sommelier Joseph Mikulich complements the bold, earthy menu. The thoughtfully selected lineup features low-intervention wines from Spain, the U.S., and beyond—ranging from rare, highly sought-after bottles like Muga Aro (one of Rioja's finest) to locally harvested house wines such as Pursued by Bear. Mikulich's expertise brings depth and discovery to every pour, offering guests a distinctive and memorable wine experience.

Just off the lobby, Drift café and bar brings the hotel's culinary ethos into an all-day social space. Mornings begin with craft coffee from Seattle's own FONTE and tea from Vancouver's TEALEAVES, accompanied by house-made pastries and light fare. As the day progresses, Drift shifts into a cozy cocktail lounge, where low-ABV drinks, seasonal small plates, and biodynamic wines are served beside a flickering fireplace and illuminated art wall. The mixology taps into ingredients sourced from the area—Rainier cherries, wild blackberries, locally distilled spirits—and leans into sustainability with a zero-waste philosophy. Spent citrus peels, herbs, and coffee grounds are transformed into house infusions and clever garnishes.

On the second floor, six thoughtfully designed event spaces—each flooded with natural light and framed by city views—offer flexible layouts for everything from intimate board meetings to meaningful celebrations. The jewel of the hotel's events program is the Rainier Ballroom, which opens directly onto a landscaped terrace with panoramic views of the Space Needle. This biophilic gathering space is perfect for weddings, social celebrations, and sustainable corporate events, with expert planning services, seasonal catering menus, and furniture crafted from responsibly sourced wood.

Built Better, Designed Smarter

The Pacific Northwest is one of the most environmentally conscious regions in the United States—where responsibility, conservation, and stewardship are a way of life. 1 Hotel Seattle underscores this deep-rooted commitment with a devotion to sustainability that's embedded into every detail, down to the wooden keycards and recycled cork coasters. 1 Hotel Seattle is targeting LEED Silver certification, with strategies that range from advanced air quality systems and UV water filtration to a 37% reduction in water use. Additionally, more than 70% of construction waste was diverted from landfills.

The building uses sustainable, low-VOC materials, and the property participates in a True Zero Waste program in partnership with Foodprint Group, aiming for 90% waste diversion across all operations. Single-use plastics have been replaced by reusable glassware, compostable packaging, and upcycled materials, including hangers made of recycled paper and amenity trays crafted from sustainable wood.

With a Walk Score of 98 and Transit Score of 100, 1 Hotel Seattle is just minutes from the waterfront, greenways, and iconic sights like Pike Place Market and the Space Needle—no car required. For guests who want to explore by car, the Audi Electric Vehicle Experience takes them around in a complimentary fully electric Audi Q6 e-tron, either as a house car or a guided test drive.

Together, these thoughtful choices create an experience that feels both elevated and essential—luxury not just for its own sake, but for the sake of the world around us.

Now Open

Whether you're a Seattle local looking for an exciting new dining experience or a visitor seeking meaningful luxury, 1 Hotel Seattle is a place where nature and design converge—and where every thoughtful detail reflects a deeper commitment to the planet. To book your stay or learn more, visit 1hotels.com/seattle .

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. With properties among some of the first to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Key distinction, 1 Hotels is inspired by a simple idea: those who travel the world should also care about it. It is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South Beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River in February 2017; West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard in June 2019; Sanya (China) in 2020; Toronto in 2021; San Francisco and Nashville in 2022; in 2023, the Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property and Mayfair (London), the brand's first European property; and Seattle in 2025. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Copenhagen, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico). Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com .

ABOUT STARWOOD HOTELS

Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach (Miami) and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property, the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), and Seattle, with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Copenhagen, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico); Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Brickell (Miami), and Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and now includes Manchester (UK) and Silicon Valley (California), with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, Starwood Hotels is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

