HEFEI, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 16 to 17, Gotion held the Global Technology Conference 2025, where it unveiled six new energy products. The lineup includes the GEMSTONE all-solid-state battery, which has entered the pre-production phase, the G-Yuan quasi-solid-state battery with a range of 1,000 kilometers, the G-Series batteries designed for 12-year use, and the world's first 20MWh energy storage system etc.

Konstantin Novoselov, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Physics and Professor at the University of Manchester attended, highlighting Gotion's leading role in the global battery industry. Echoing this, Olaf Korzinovski, Executive VP of Volkswagen Group China, stressed their strategic partnership and called for an alliance poised to redefine industry benchmarks.

GEMSTONE All-Solid-State Battery: completing the first 0.2GWh pilot line

Launched in 2024, Gotion's GEMSTONE all-solid-state battery now achieved a milestone by completing a 0.2GWh pilot production line, with a 90% yield rate. The 2025 iteration demonstrates a 60% improvement in sulfide electrolyte ion conductivity, 150% higher cell capacity, and 90% reduced stacking pressure pre-tension force. Its safety is validated through tests like nail penetration, crush test, thermal stability test etc. Moreover, the road test has been initiated.

G-Yuan Quasi-Solid-State Battery: offering 1,000 km Range with comprehensive safety

G-Yuan battery delivers 300Wh/kg energy density, enabling EV ranges of over 1,000 kilometers. Its proprietary adaptive solid-solid interface technology ensures stable ion transport, while withstanding a 3mm steel nail penetration test confirmed exceptional safety. Worth noting, A 12GWh production line is currently under construction, with prototype vehicles already exceeding 10,000 km in road tests.

G-series battery: 116kWh Single Pack supporting megawatt-level ultra-fast charging

As the world's first 116kWh high-capacity standard box for heavy-duty trucks, it boasts 175Wh/kg energy density, thus supporting megawatt-level ultra-fast charging and -40°C to 65°C temperature control range. With the pioneering "zero-decay", it offers zero capacity decay in the first 3,000 cycles and zero energy loss over 1.2 million kilometers of driving and an ultra-long cycle life of 12 years or 10,000 cycles.

Grid Q 20MWh BESS: Global Leading Capacity with hybrid cooling and AI O&M

It achieves an unprecedented 20MWh capacity per unit, backed by a 25-year design life. The modular design saves space and delivers high capacity while the Air+Liquid cooling brings efficient thermal management. The system is equipped with seven-level safety protection framework, enhancing reliability in extreme conditions. Leveraging AI-O&M technology, it ensures optimal performance.

Astroinno Gen-2 Battery: world's First LMFP supporting ultra-fast charging

The upgraded LMFP battery realizes 10-minute ultra-fast charging, 240Wh/kg energy density, and 93% cold-weather capacity retention at -20°C. The battery passes the thermal runaway test at the PACK level, achieving "zero thermal propagation." It meets the range requirements of 850 km for BEVs and 1,500+ km for REEVs.

Axtrem: Industrial AI Agent revolutionizing battery manufacturing

Axtrem features an AI-driven smart system capable of autonomous learning, iteration, and growth. This solution optimizes product yield, production efficiency, and cost control. Therefore, it helps focusing on key tasks, thereby improving innovation.