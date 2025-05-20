Rockwell Automation launches EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution to help manufacturers build smarter, more efficient panels

New offering can cut wiring time by up to 80%, speeding production and innovation

MILWAUKEE, Wis., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of its EtherNet/IP™ In-cabinet Solution, a major advancement designed to meet the growing demand for smarter, faster and more connected manufacturing operations.

As companies strive to improve productivity and reduce downtime, traditional hard-wired control panels often stand in the way, limiting data access and complicating system upgrades. The EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution addresses those challenges by streamlining communications between devices with the panel, making system integration simpler, boosting real-time data access and helping manufacturers make faster, more informed decisions.

"Our EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution is a game-changer in industrial connectivity," said Kelly Passineau, product manager at Rockwell Automation. "By leveraging single-pair Ethernet/IP technology, we're helping customers reduce installation time, enhance operational efficiency and integrate wired components into a more intelligent, data-driven network."

Early adopters are already seeing the impact. Volga, a Rockwell Systems Integrator Partner and a leading manufacturer based in Brazil specializing in electrical, mechanical and automation control, reported dramatic improvements after adopting the EtherNet/IP In-Cabinet Solution.

"The EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution reduced our assembly time by over 65%, enabling us to wire starters and panel operators in just over an hour," said Carlos Leopoldo, commercial director at Volga. "Beyond the significant time savings, this system provides numerous benefits for our panel builders, including space efficiency, customizable panel operator colors, a reduction in SKUs, minimized risk of incorrect connections and more straightforward inspections. It's a well-designed solution that enhances efficiency and reliability for both panel builders and end users who can benefit from improved communication, diagnostics and easier maintenance."

Key benefits of this new offering include:

Additionally, a plug and play design enables easy configuration, commissioning and maintenance, ultimately reducing disruptions to production schedules.

Learn more about the EtherNet/IP In-cabinet Solution on Rockwell's website.

