Eight new flagship battery products were unveiled to support greener, more efficient and profitable commercial transportation

HUIZHOU, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy, ("EVE Energy" or "the Company"), a global lithium battery company, held its inaugural Commercial Vehicle Battery Tech Day and Open Source Battery Products Launch in Huizhou, China. The Company officially released eight new-generation Open Source Battery products for vans, light and heavy trucks, buses, and construction machinery. The new series addresses key industry challenges and maximizes user benefits. At the event, EVE Energy and Conch Venture announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on creating a green, low-carbon future.

Dr. James Jiang, Vice President of EVE Energy and President of EVE Battery System Research Institute, commented, "Amid rapid technological progress, EVE Energy is upgrading Open Source Battery for all commercial scenarios, empowering new energy commercial vehicles in four key areas: faster charging, lighter weight, longer life, and improved operation. We aim to contribute to the development of commercial transportation, and this mission also reflects EVE Energy's original intention to develop Open Source Battery."

The event highlights the rapid growth opportunities within the new energy commercial vehicle sector. The newly unveiled Open Source Battery series, tailored for diverse applications such as urban logistics, short-haul transportation, long-haul trucking, passenger transit, and infrastructure projects, harnesses cutting-edge core battery technology to position itself as the premier energy solution for commercial vehicles.

Furthermore, all five foundational technologies underpinning the performance of the advanced commercial vehicle battery solution were also disclosed in full. Its LMX chemical system supports an 800V platform, 15% more power retention on a single charge, and 40-minute charging at minus 30 degrees Celsius. A minimalist design cuts parts by 50%, boosts system power by 25%, and reduces resistance by 50%. Third-generation 3D liquid cooling limits system temperature to 42 degrees Celsius with a 5-degree Celsius differential, extending life by 20%. Safety features exceed national standards in China, withstanding 300-joule impact and 3-meter drop tests. AI-powered operations provide 7-day fault warnings, 3% SOX accuracy across scenarios, and cut energy consumption by 10%.

At the launching ceremony event, the joint exhibition areas with Huawei, Sany, Dongfeng Trucks, Foton, JAC, Farizon, and DFLZM showcased advanced technology.

To explore EVE Energy's full range of the Open Source Battery and its vision for zero-carbon transportation, please visit https://www.evebattery.com/en.