BAISHAN, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Changbai Mountain Wanda International Resort invites visitors to experience a perfect 22℃ summer getaway, blending outdoor adventures with cultural discoveries. The resort's crown jewel, the 20,000-square-meter Wanda Water Park, offers year-round aquatic thrills from tornado slides to relaxing spa amenities, while Wow Cool Lake features playful bumper boats and water activities.

Adventure seekers can ascend via cable car to 1,205 meters for panoramic mountain views, experience Luge cart racing, or take to the skies with hot air balloon and paragliding excursions. The Forest Discovery Camp combines traditional "Fangshan" heritage with modern activities like paddleboarding, while the Acorn Art Camp offers creative workshops and starlit bonfire gatherings.

Families enjoy the "BOOMi" co-branded experiences including forest theaters and Focaccia sessions, with half-day programs giving parents leisure time. The resort's ten international-branded hotels provide over 3,200 rooms including themed rooms and pet-friendly options, accommodating nearly 10,000 guests.

"Our curated experiences connect guests with nature while maintaining premium hospitality standards," said a resort representative. This summer destination perfectly balances adventure, culture and relaxation amidst stunning natural beauty.