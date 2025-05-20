TAIPEI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global provider of industrial AI solutions, reaffirmed its pioneering position by showcasing its latest innovations at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei.

This year, Innodisk's live demonstrations spotlighted its optimized AI systems—including the APEX series—and computing solutions built on NVIDIA, Intel, and Qualcomm Technologies solutions. These were seamlessly integrated with Innodisk's comprehensive portfolio of embedded solutions, such as camera modules, AI memory modules, flash storage, and peripherals. The smooth integration across heterogeneous platforms reflects Innodisk's robust R&D capabilities and brings real-world applications to enterprise workloads, industrial deployments, and smart city infrastructure.

The highlight of this year's exhibition is Innodisk's enterprise on-premise private LLM solution, powered by the APEX-X100—an AI computing platform purpose-built for local AI training and paired with the AccelBrain software tool. Also taking the spotlight is the APEX-S100 short-depth server. Housed in a compact 2U, 420mm-depth chassis, it supports up to two double-width GPUs and multiple memory expansion slots, delivering exceptional performance suited for large-scale data analytics.

Recognizing the pivotal role of camera modules in AI machine vision, Innodisk has expanded its embedded camera module lineup and built a specialized team to support it. The lineup now includes mainstream specifications such as USB, MIPI, and GMSL2—all supported by highly customized drivers and adaptor boards. This demonstrates broad platform compatibility, from Raspberry Pi and industrial computers to AI servers.

At Computex, Innodisk is also working closely with Advantech's iMobility & Rugged Edge AI Division showcasing the integration of 16 virtual channels of GMSL2 camera modules on Advantech's TREK-50N and REX-52N edge AI systems. This joint demonstration highlighted applications for heavy-duty environments, such as synchronized video capture around large vehicles and real-time driver behavior monitoring—contributing to enhanced workplace safety.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Innodisk showcased its enhanced platform integration capabilities with a live demo of a Smart Parking Recognition and Security Solution. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9, the system utilizes an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to efficiently handle multi-modal AI workloads, including Vision Language Models (VLM) and Generative AI. The NPU enables high-throughput, low-latency inference directly at the edge—crucial for real-time tasks like vehicle identification (make, model, color) and behavior tracking. With support for expandable camera modules and fully local processing, the solution delivers fast, cloud-independent decision-making, making it ideal for smart city deployments where responsiveness and security features are paramount.

In parallel, Innodisk is offering an Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 reference kit featuring its compatibility of Innodisk exclusive MIPI-over-Type C camera, DRAM modules, SSDs, and additional expansion options—highlighting the partnership between Intel and Innodisk as an ideal choice for industry players looking to adopt next-generation computing platforms and lead in the AI era.

Furthermore, Innodisk continues to strengthen its technical expertise in memory and storage solutions. This year's product lineup features market-ready LPDDR5X CAMM2 and DDR5 MRDIMM modules, alongside a comprehensive range of PCIe Gen5 SSDs, including U.2 and EDSFF form factors such as E3.L, E3.S, and E1.S while compliant with the OCP SSD 2.0 specification, making it ideal for enterprise environments, AI servers, and data centers.

Experience more exciting and innovative AI solutions at Computex 2025, Booth No. J0118, located on the 1st floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.