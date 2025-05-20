Whale Secures $60 Million to Expand its Enterprise AI Suite Globally

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale, a Singapore-based enterprise Artificial Intelligence company, has announced the successful completion of two consecutive funding rounds—Series C1 and Series C2—raising a total of over USD 60 million.

In its May 2025 Series C2 round, Whale brought in new strategic investors, including BOSCH Ventures, MTR Lab, Singtel Innov8, MDI Ventures, and Gentree Fund. This follows the Series C1 round completed in 2023 which had participation from existing investor Temasek and Linear Capital.

Products

AI to See, Hear, Express, and Think

Whale builds AI-native enterprise product solutions designed to help businesses automate operations, accelerate decision-making, and gain deeper customer insight. Its platform integrates advanced AI, IoT, and data infrastructure technologies—offering a secure and scalable foundation for intelligent business transformation.

With over 60 fine-tuned private AI models built specifically for enterprise use, Whale continues to invest heavily in generative AI, IoT infrastructure, and data operations.

Overview

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Whale supports over 600 enterprise customers across more than 20 countries. Its AI solutions power a diverse range of industries, including fashion, luxury, food and beverage, consumer electronics, retail, healthcare, and automotive.