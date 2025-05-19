Sinsang Market Launches ‘Sinsang Linkers’ Global Ambassador Program to Accelerate Worldwide Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinsang Market, Korea's leading B2B fashion platform operated by Dealicious Inc., has launched its new global ambassador program, 'Sinsang Linkers', as part of its strategy to strengthen international expansion. In collaboration with the DDP Showroom, a key hub for showcasing Korean designers to global buyers, Sinsang Market aims to deepen its global reach by engaging directly with local fashion communities around the world. Already serving users in 95 countries, this initiative marks another step toward solidifying Korea's position in the global fashion wholesale market.

Sinsang Linkers is a three-month ambassador program that brings together a diverse group of under 20 participants from various countries. Participants must be 19 years or older, with the ability to communicate in English or Korean. The program offers two main activity tracks:

Ambassadors attend an onboarding session at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul and receive monthly activity stipends, performance-based incentives, and completion rewards.

Through this initiative, Sinsang Market aims to:

A Sinsang Market spokesperson stated, "Global demand for K-fashion continues to rise, and with Sinsang Linkers, we're creating a direct channel to understand and engage with fashion communities worldwide. This is a key step toward building a truly global B2B fashion ecosystem."

Backed by the vibrant 24/7 Dongdaemun fashion hub in Seoul, Sinsang Market provides international buyers with fast, curated access to Korea's latest fashion trends — without the need to travel. With daily product updates, in-house photography, secure payments, FedEx shipping, and multilingual support, Sinsang Market is transforming wholesale sourcing for fashion businesses across the globe.

About Dealicious Inc.

Founded in 2011, Dealicious operates "Sinsang Market," the leading platform for K-fashion wholesale and retail transactions. Launched in 2013, Sinsang Market is Korea's top fashion trading platform, based in Seoul, the symbol of K-fashion. Sinsang Market launched its global service in 2024, and the new global service now supports direct shipping to 95 countries, especially catering to the needs of retailers in English-speaking countries. Retailers can now easily source Korean fashion through the Sinsang Market app and website without visiting Seoul. The platform offers competitive rates for storage, customs clearance, and shipping, providing a seamless all-in-one service.

Contact: contactglobal@deali.net