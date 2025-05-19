BAISHAN, China, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Changbai Mountain Wanda International Resort Emerges as Flagship Destination in China's Booming Ice-Snow Economy.

Positioned as a key highlight of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Dreamy Ice & Snow" premium route, Changbai Mountain Wanda International Resort continues to set industry standards through strategic innovation. Located along the prestigious 41°N Golden Ski Belt, the resort offers world-class skiing conditions with its extended snow season and diverse mountainous terrain. The 2024-2025 season introduces enhanced facilities including specialized slopes, the innovative "Lady Hip-Hop Park," and unique cultural experiences like the "Magic Forest Academy," complemented by upgraded dining and retail offerings.

The resort's pioneering collaborations have garnered industry recognition, most notably its award-winning partnership with WonderLab and the groundbreaking "E-Sports + Tourism" model developed with JINGSHENG E-Sports Hotel. As China's winter tourism sector anticipates record-breaking numbers - with projections exceeding 500 million visitors and CNY 1 trillion in economic output this season - the resort reaffirms its leadership role. "Our accumulated expertise in integrated winter tourism development positions us to maximize this industry's potential through continued collaboration," stated a resort representative, underscoring their commitment to sustainable growth in the thriving ice-snow economy.