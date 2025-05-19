First international location for iconic global hospitality brand promises investors ultra-luxury living and access to bespoke experiences

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2024 signing of a milestone partnership between NABNI Developments and Hilton, sales have officially opened for the premium-luxury 146-unit Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Business Bay.

Designed by celebrated international architect Carlos Ott and featuring interiors by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the 65-storey Residences will be the second tallest residential tower in the Business Bay/Downtown Dubai district upon planned handover in Q4 2029.

Inspired by Waldorf Astoria's 130-year five-star hospitality history, Ott's sleek, sculptural design is a contemporary interpretation that reflects Dubai's future-forward vision and celebrates the connection between nature and timeless sophistication. Interiors draw on Art Nouveau and Art Deco design motifs synonymous with Waldorf Astoria's design language, artfully paired with elements reflective of the city's modernity.

A total of 146 units are available across three distinct collections: The Signature Collection, one to three-bedroom residences; Sky Collection, four-bedroom residences, multi-level sky villas, and sky mansions; and a singularly exceptional Sky Palace occupying four dedicated floors with 360-degree city views.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulrahman Abdulla Alhelo Alsuwaidi, Co-Founder & Chairman, NABNI Developments, said: "As a visionary Emirati developer committed to delivering timeless design-driven homes, our partnership with Hilton is elevating Dubai's branded residences market by setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality-led excellence, anchored by more than a century of Waldorf Astoria service and legacy experience. This translates perfectly to the residential market and, more specifically to Dubai's incredibly competitive premium real estate landscape. Recent data from property consultancy Global Branded Residences revealed a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in 2024 in the sale of branded units, with this figure set to more than double in the next five years. With the global high-net worth investor community looking to Dubai as a highly sought-after location for portfolio expansion, or as a desirable second home destination, the debut of the Waldorf Astoria Residences brand is a natural fit with current market dynamics.

"NABNI Developments' ambition to lead the region's branded residences segment through architectural mastery, service excellence, and unmatched attention to detail, is exemplified in this exciting project, which is a regional first in terms of scale and exclusivity; and set to become an enduring landmark on the Dubai skyline."

Each of the Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Business Bay residences optimise Burj Khalifa views and offer the ultimate in ultra-luxury living while being effortlessly practical. Premium materials and innovative design come as standard with unique features including reserved lift access that takes residents, and their guests, to their private apartment lobby entrance.

Exclusive leisure amenities include the world's highest Golf in the Sky simulator experience (270 metres); adult-only and family swimming pools plus private cabanas; the Waldorf Astoria spa and wellness centre; fitness and yoga studios; and a meditation deck. Residents enjoy personal concierge and housekeeping services and will also be able to book a private Waldorf Astoria chef dining experience, along with on-request services such as pet care, personal assistant and secretarial support, personal driver, in-home spa treatments, private fitness training, and more.

With ground-breaking scheduled to begin in June 2025, NABNI Developments has also opened a dedicated sales centre located in the Business Bay district. The new 1,000-square metre Sales Experience Centre allows investors to take a 3D interactive walk through the project and unit options, as well as an interactive scale model area.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Business Bay, please visit www.waresidencesdubai.com or call +971 4 5725710.

