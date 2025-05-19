SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda is shining a light on some of Asia's most enchanting lantern festivals coming up in the remainder of the year. These lantern festivals are unmissable for travelers eager to immerse themselves in culture and dazzling light-filled celebrations.

Lantern festivals have long been a favorite for travelers, offering a unique blend of tradition, artistry, and community spirit. For those who marveled at earlier festivals this year, like China's Spring Lantern Festival or Taiwan's PingXi Lantern Festival, there's good news—there are still plenty of opportunities to catch more lantern-lit magic in the months ahead.

Monthly: Hoi An Lantern Festival, Vietnam

Hoi An's Lantern Festival transforms this charming riverside town into a glowing wonderland every full moon. Visitors can expect the streets to be bathed in the warm glow of colorful lanterns, while the Thu Bon River sparkles with floating lights. This monthly celebration is a tribute to Vietnam's rich heritage, offering travelers a chance to release their own lanterns and make a wish. The festival's intimate atmosphere and timeless beauty make it a must-see for those seeking a serene yet magical experience.

August 2025: Nara Tokae Lantern Festival and Obon Festival, Japan

August in Japan is a double delight for lantern lovers. The Nara Tokae Lantern Festival lights up the historic city of Nara with thousands of candle-lit paper lanterns, creating a captivating illumination amidst ancient temples and deer-filled parks. Meanwhile, the Obon Festival, celebrated nationwide, honors ancestors with floating lanterns and traditional dances. Together, these festivals offer a harmonious blend of reflection, celebration, and cultural immersion.

October 2025: Mid-Autumn Festival, China

China's Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, is a time for family reunions and moonlit festivities. Lantern displays take center stage, with intricate designs ranging from mythical creatures to modern art. Cities like Beijing and Shanghai host grand celebrations, but smaller towns also offer a more intimate charm. Mooncakes, storytelling, and lantern parades make this festival a feast for the senses and the soul.

November 2025: Yi Peng and Loy Krathong Festival, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai's Yi Peng and Loy Krathong Festival is a breathtaking spectacle of light and water. Thousands of lanterns are released into the sky, while floating krathongs (decorative baskets) are set adrift on rivers. This dual celebration symbolizes letting go of misfortunes and welcoming good luck. The sight of illuminated lanterns ascending into the night sky is a memory that will linger long after the festival ends.

December 2025: Giant Lantern Festival, Philippines

The Giant Lantern Festival in San Fernando, Philippines, is a dazzling display of craftsmanship and community spirit. Known as the "Christmas Capital of the Philippines," San Fernando showcases massive, intricately designed lanterns that light up the night in a kaleidoscope of colors. This festival is a testament to Filipino creativity and a joyful way to usher in the holiday season.

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director at Agoda, said, "Lantern festivals are more than just a visual treat; they're a window into the heart of a culture. Agoda is here to help travelers experience the magic firsthand and make their journeys as seamless as possible. Whether you're floating a lantern in Hoi An or Chiang Mai, Agoda's got your travel plans covered."