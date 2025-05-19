Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa offers a large pool and plenty of activities

Hotel Nikko Alivila offers a luxurious retreat away from crowds

Okinawa Harborview Hotel offers easy access to the airport and sightseeing

TOKYO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Management Japan Co., Lt. (CEO: Junichi Araki; Head Office: Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) operates 24 hotels (total rooms 7,671) in Japan. In Okinawa, one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations, where new attractions are constantly emerging, we provide three accommodation options with new services and renovations, from a convenient city hotel to relaxing resort stays.

Experience the natural beauty of Yambaru at Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa in Nago, the entrance to a World Heritage Site. Or enjoy one of Okinawa's most stunning beaches at Hotel Nikko Alivila in Yomitan. For city convenience and easy access to sights, there's Okinawa Harborview Hotel in Naha. We offer quality stays for all kinds of Okinawa trips, whether you are a first-time visitor or a repeat guest.

Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa (Nago)

Love Okinawa Discover Yambaru, our Hotel Concept

Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort & Spa sits at the entrance of Yambaru, a World Heritage Site known for its subtropical nature. Highlights include the Garden Pool (170m long), a Spa with five baths and a dry sauna, and an illuminated night pool. From July to September, enjoy poolside sanshin music showcasing Okinawan culture. Dining options range from Western to Japanese, Okinawan, Chinese, and BBQ. In addition, as an official partner hotel of JUNGLIA OKINAWA theme park opening this summer, special accommodation plans are available.

Address: 1490-1 Kise, Nago City, Okinawa Prefecture, 905-0026

Access: Approximately 70 minutes by car from Naha Airport via expressway

Website: https://www.okinawa.oriental-hotels.com/en/

Club Oriental ~ Good Summer Vibes!

Club benefits further enhance a high-quality stay with food and drinks in a private lounge, free use of the Spa, and free rental of parasols and deck chairs on the beach (April to October).

Reservations: https://www.okinawa.oriental-hotels.com/en/news/696/

Hotel Nikko Alivila (Yomitan)

On-the-Beach Hotel with the Clearest Water

Directly on the beach, Hotel Nikko Alivila offers the beauty of Nirai Beach with transparent waters known as "Alivila Blue". The resort's Spanish colonial style and patio surrounded with colorful tropical plants provide a unique setting for year-round marine adventures, exceptional dining with local flavors, and a truly comfortable and memorable stay.

Address: 600 Gima, Yomitan-son, Nakagami-gun, Okinawa 904-0393

Access: Approximately 70 minutes by car from Naha Airport

Website: https://www.alivila.co.jp/

Click the following link for plans available in English.

http://bit.ly/43jfox2

Okinawa Harborview Hotel (Naha)

50th Anniversary Celebration of Tradition and Prestige

Okinawa Harborview Hotel, a Naha City landmark and close to Kokusai Street, is being significantly renovated for its 50th anniversary in 2025. From July 2025, guests will find spacious rooms blending Okinawan design with modern amenities like BALMUDA appliances and washer-dryers which are perfect for extended stays. The dining options range from local delicacies like Goya Pate and Sata Andagi to long-standing hotel favorites like Meatball Stroganoff.

Address: 2-46 Izumizaki, Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture, 900-0021

Access: 10 minutes by car from Naha Airport, 5 minutes walking from Naha Bus Terminal, 10 minutes walking from Yui Monorail Tsubogawa Station

Website: https://oka-hvh.com/

Pre-opening Commemorative Plan : https://bit.ly/4iYVZHv

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. operates 24 hotels across Japan (7,671 rooms total) with 3,370 employees. Their portfolio includes proprietary brands Oriental Hotel and Hotel Oriental Express, as well as management of international brands Hilton, Sheraton, and Hotel Nikko (as of April 2025). https://www.oriental-hotels.com/hotellist/