TAIPEI, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform designer and manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), will spotlight its long-term collaboration with AMD at COMPUTEX 2025 (Booth M1110). The two companies will jointly present a broad portfolio of next-generation server platforms powered by AMD EPYC™ processors and AMD Instinct™ GPUs, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure for AI, HPC, cloud-native, and enterprise environments.

A Strategic Milestone: Over Two Decades of Innovation

Since introducing its first AMD-based dual-socket server motherboard in 2002, MiTAC—through its TYAN brand—has cultivated a strong, enduring ecosystem partnership with AMD. This collaboration has enabled MiTAC to consistently deliver high-performance, AMD-powered platforms that meet the evolving demands of modern data centers.

"At MiTAC Computing, we are proud to extend our partnership with AMD as we continue developing advanced, scalable, and energy-efficient server platforms," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. "By integrating AMD's latest EPYC™ 9005 and 4005 series processors, AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs, and the upcoming MI350 series GPUs and platforms, we're enabling our global customers to unlock new capabilities in AI infrastructure and high-performance computing."

AI & HPC Innovation: Built to Accelerate

MiTAC G8825Z5

An 8U powerhouse optimized for intensive AI and HPC use cases. Featuring dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors and support for up to 8 AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs, it offers massive compute density and up to 6TB of DDR5-6400 memory, ideal for large-scale AI model training and scientific computing.

TYAN TN85-B8261

A 2U dual-socket GPU server supporting up to four dual-slot GPUs. Equipped with 24 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots and tool-less NVMe storage carriers, it delivers high-speed throughput and flexibility for deep learning and HPC environments.

MiTAC C2820Z5

An OCP-powered direct liquid-cooled, high-density 2OU 4-node platform tailored for energy-efficient HPC workloads. Powered by dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors, it offers enhanced thermal performance and scalability, ideal for next-gen AI clusters.

Cloud-Ready Infrastructure: Optimized for Scale-Out

MiTAC M2810Z5

A 2U 4-node single-socket server built for high-density cloud computing. Each node supports up to 3TB DDR5-6400 memory and four E1.S drives, enabling fast, scalable deployments in hyperscale environments.

TYAN HG68-B8016

A 6U multi-node platform designed for cloud gaming and compute-heavy workloads. It includes five single-socket nodes using AMD EPYC™ 4005 Series processors, each with DDR5-5600 memory and NVMe storage, maximizing efficiency for cloud-native operations.

Enterprise-Grade Platforms: High IOPS, Scalable Storage

MiTAC TS70A-B8056

A 2U single-socket server built for enterprise storage and virtualization. Supporting up to 26 NVMe U.2 drive bays, 24 DDR5-5200 DIMM slots, and dual PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, it's ideal for data-intensive workloads like software-defined storage and database acceleration.

One MiTAC Strategy: End-to-End Solutions

MiTAC Computing's integrated "One MiTAC" strategy unites its server hardware expertise with MiTAC Information Technology's software integration capabilities. By combining AMD's CPU and GPU platforms with MiTAC's full-stack design and deployment capabilities, the companies jointly deliver complete AI and data center solutions across government, transportation, finance, and hyperscale industries.

Whether it's overcoming challenges in AI cluster deployment or supporting mission-critical enterprise systems, MiTAC Computing and AMD are enabling customers to scale efficiently and innovate faster.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, MiTAC Computing and AMD are focused on driving further innovation in AI infrastructure, HPC cluster scaling, cloud-native system design, and energy-efficient computing. With upcoming support for AMD Instinct™ MI350 GPUs for liquid cooling, MiTAC Computing is preparing for the next wave of high-performance AI deployments.

Visit MiTAC Computing at COMPUTEX 2025 – Booth M1110

Experience MiTAC Computing's full AMD-powered product lineup and talk with solution experts.

Explore more: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/en/campaign/computex2025

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

