MACAU, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After two highly acclaimed editions in partnership with Robb Report Hong Kong, MGM is excited to present the third edition of MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau in 2025, promising yet another unforgettable celebration of culinary excellence at MGM COTAI and MGM MACAU from June 7 to 8 with the only RR1 Signature Event in Asia. In honor of Macau's accolades as the Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO and the Culture City of East Asia 2025, MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025 seeks to showcase the harmonious spirit between the three cultures and their gastronomic traditions, with an eight-hand gala dinner designed to the theme of "Flavors of Harmony: A Culinary Journey Through East Asia," alongside a series of masterfully curated weekend experience that will take culinary connoisseurs on a journey through the wonders of arts and luxury.

Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, says, "We are honored to once again collaborate with Robb Report Hong Kong to present this prestigious culinary event, welcoming guests from near and afar to experience the epicurean wonders crafted by East Asia's top chefs. Using culinary arts as a medium, we aim to weave together the rich tapestry of East Asian food cultures, offering our guests a profound taste of cross-cultural heritage. As Macau is recognized as a Creative City of Gastronomy and the Cultural City of East Asia 2025, this event not only highlights Macau's unique charm as a crossroad of Eastern and Western cultures but also underscores MGM's long-standing commitment to bringing top culinary talents to the city. By doing so, we continue to enrich Macau's cultural tourism experience and enhance its reputation as a 'golden business card' for the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

Tak Man, CEO and Publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong, says, "MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025 is shaping up to be another unforgettable event. Returning for its third year at the stunning MGM, this event is all about more than just great dining. Over the two days and one night, our special guests will interact with our Culinary Masters and enjoy interactive cooking demos and masterclasses. With a focus on both local and international culinary traditions, the event promises a rich, vibrant, special, and unrivalled experience. Our MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau events have been truly unforgettable experiences for our guests, filled with delicious dishes, expert-led workshops, and new friendships. Our guests have left with a lifetime of memories and new friendships. We look forward to continuing the tradition."

This year, four illustrious Michelin-starred-chefs are joining forces in Macau to celebrate the "Flavors of Harmony" at MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025, including Cheung Yat Fung, Executive Chef of Beijing's three-Michelin-star Chao Shang Chao restaurant, master of Chaozhou cuisine and a leading figure in China's fine-dining landscape; Kang Mingoo, Chef-Owner of Mingles, the only three-Michelin-star restaurant in Seoul, a boundary-pushing visionary who balances traditional Korean flavors and craftsmanship with modern sensibilities; Hiroki Nakanoue, the ebullient Chef-Owner of Sushiyoshi, who garnered two Michelin stars by reinventing traditional Edomae sushi-making and omakase with a contemporary twist; and Pan Sihui, Chef de Cuisine of Aji, who was just awarded one Michelin star for his bold palate under his 'Asian Bistronomy' concept that combines Asian flavors with French culinary artistry. The chefs will present their creative interpretations of harmony in a marvelous blend of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean gastronomic excellence. Additionally, the event has specially invited Yang Dengquan, Executive Sous Chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant Five Foot Road and Antonieta Manhão, a leading figure in Macanese cuisine, to co-create unique and customized cultural culinary experiences for all participants.

Across the two days, MGM will also offer a variety of exclusive activities with engaging programs spanning entertainment, culture, gastronomy, and luxury retail. Guests are invited to learn Michelin-starred techniques in intimate hands-on sessions at the Culinary Master Cooking Classes, and deep-dive into maotai, Champagne, sake and caviar tastings in a series of curated masterclasses. Dine at a delectable Sichuan-style luncheon hosted by one-Michelin-star Chef Yang Dengquan at Five Foot Road and discover the wonders of Chengdu Mansion-style cuisine. Immerse in the essence of Chinese culture and heritage through a series of captivating experiences — enjoy the highly anticipated "Macau 2049" residency at the MGM Theater, directed by renowned filmmaker Zhang Yimou, a theatre production that blends millennia-old intangible culture heritage with cutting-edge technology. Explore the treasures of the Maritime Silk Road at the POLY MGM MUSEUM, the new cultural landmark in Macau; and dive into the "Brilliant Stars – The Civilization of Ancient Shu Immersive Digital Art Experience," which features the Sanxingdui and Jinsha archaeological sites at MGM MACAU. Last but not least, guests can complement their leisure experience in the city with a bespoke luxury shopping experience at One Central Macau, accompanied by tailored services and exclusive shopping vouchers.

To promote local talent development and encourage industry collaboration, on June 6, MGM is going to join hands with Macao University of Tourism for culinary exchange programs, targeting local culinary students and professionals during the visit of these internationally renowned chefs.

Registration for MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025 is now open on Robb Report Hong Kong's the official website.

About MGM

MGM is an abbreviation for MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) and is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in Greater China. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai.

MGM MACAU is a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort inspired by the arts with every element of the resort infused with creativity and style. MGM MACAU has approximately 600 guest rooms and suites and boasts a number of distinguishing features, including the architecturally stunning European-inspired Grande Praça, housed under a soaring glass ceiling. The POLY MGM MUSEUM spanning almost 2,000 square meters, is constructed in accordance with Chinese national standards for the exhibition of Grade-One cultural relics. MGM MACAU's world class facilities also include conference and event facilities, spa, and seven signature restaurants and bars to fulfill any gastronomic craving. Our property is conveniently located on the Macau Peninsula and is directly connected to the luxury retail shopping complex, One Central.

Designed as the "jewelry box" of Cotai, MGM COTAI offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings, food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. MGM has joined hands with renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to set up the "Macau 2049" residency in MGM Theater. The Spectacle at MGM COTAI becomes the record holder of the largest free-span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting) on January 19, 2019, making it the first architectural and structural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Macau, China. MGM COTAI is being developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the only mega complex and hotel in Macau to gain three-star certification in both Green Building Design and Operation Label, as well as the first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and second in Greater China to receive the certifications.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

About RR1 Hong Kong

RR1 is the exclusive private membership club that brings Robb Report to life through extraordinary, curated experiences. Members enjoy unparalleled access to benefits and events as part of a powerful community of like-minded tastemakers who seek out the very finest experiences, products, and services. From discovering the most alluring and exclusive destinations, to previewing the top cars and products before their official release, to dining with culinary luminaries and meeting leaders of the luxury world, RR1 members truly experience the extraordinary. Robb Report Hong Kong is the first international edition of Robb Report to develop the exclusive RR1 private membership programme outside of the US. RR1 Hong Kong is also the only RR1 private membership programme in Asia.

For more information about RR1 Hong Kong, please visit rr1hongkong.com.

Photo 1: Chef Cheung Yat Fung, inspired by the coaching of a Master Chef in Hong Kong, is passionate about the development of Chinese cuisine, with a particular focus on Chaozhou cuisine. He is driven to showcase the beauty of local ingredients and further refine Chinese cuisine in the gastronomic world. He has been decorated by numerous honors throughout his illustrious career, including 2-Michelin-stars during his tenure as Executive Chef for Ji Pin Xuan in Shanghai, and 3-Michelin-stars as the current Executive Chef for Chao Shang Chao (Chaoyang) in Beijing. And he was honoured with 3 Knives at the 2024 Best Chef Awards, underscoring his influence in the culinary world.

Photo 2: Chef Kang Mingoo has built an impressive résumé both inside and outside of Korea. After becoming the youngest head chef at Nobu Bahamas (part of renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa's empire), Kang returned to Korea and is active in numerous capacities in the culinary world, including operating Mingles, the only three-Michelin-star restaurant in Seoul; Erase Hyodo Chicken in Seoul, and Hansik Goo in Hong Kong. He was recognized for his contributions to Asia's culinary scene with the Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award – the only accolade voted for by the other cooks in the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list and released his first book Jang: The Soul of Korean Cooking in 2024. His restaurant, Mingles, has been ranked for years on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants listing, and it is also the first restaurant in Korea to land on the World's 50 Best Restaurants award.

Photo 3: Chef Hiroki Nakanoue inherited his father's sushi restaurant before the age of 18 without ever serving as a sushi apprentice. Through his relentless efforts, learning, and boundless creativity, Sushiyoshi was honored as a two Michelin-starred restaurant in Osaka. With astonishing creativity, he blends styles from different countries with traditional Japanese ingredients, breaking conventions and crafting dishes and cuisines that bear his distinctive personal touch. In 2018, he opened the first overseas branch of Sushiyoshi in Hong Kong, which later expanded to Shenzhen and Taipei. The Taipei branch received the prestigious recognition of a Michelin one-star restaurant in 2022.

Photo 4: Chef Yang Dengquan, Executive Sous Chef of MGM COTAI, has helmed Five Foot Road since its opening, overseeing its unique cuisine concept and menu development. Born and raised in Chengdu, Asia's first UNESCO City of Gastronomy, he is a second-generation inheritor of traditional Chengdu Mansion Cuisine and has led Five Foot Road to earn a Michelin one star for three consecutive years. With four decades of culinary experience, Chef Yang brings a deep understanding of Sichuan cuisine's precision and sophistication to Five Foot Road. He is among the few chefs who master the intricate techniques, knife skills, and flavor profiles that elevate Sichuan cuisine beyond its renowned spiciness. Chef Yang's mission is to preserve and share the culinary heritage of Chengdu in Macau, another UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

Photo 5: Chef Pan Sihui, Chef de Cuisine of Aji at MGM COTAI, is the visionary leader who guided Aji to earn its first Michelin award, with its unique "Asian Bistronomy" concept. With nearly 15 years of culinary experience, Chef Pan specializes in French cooking artistry infused with unique Asian flavors. A graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, he grew up in multicultural Singapore and honed his skills in luxury dining establishments and international hotels across China, Singapore, and Cambodia. He creates contemporary and innovative dishes by combining seasonal ingredients from land and sea with a balanced integration of flavors, garnishes, and sauces.

Photo 6: Antonieta "Neta" Manhão, of Macanese-Portuguese descendant, has been passionate about preserving Macao's unique culinary traditions since childhood. She was the runner-up in the "Iron Chef Thailand" cooking competition in 2016; and in 2017, was recognized as the European Chef of Macau prize at the 12th Edition of the "Aurum 2017" – European Excellence in "Oenogastronomy", presented by the European Council of Oenogastronomic Confraternities in Cordoba Spain, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Macanese gastronomy.