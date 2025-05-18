TAIPEI, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graid Technology Inc., a global leader in GPU-accelerated data protection, will showcase its latest innovations at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 from May 20–23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Addressing the demands of AI and big data, Graid will core display its flagship product, SupremeRAID™, the world's first GPU-based RAID solution designed for NVMe and NVMeoF, which provides unbeatable performance with up to260GB/s and 28 million IOPS. Also, it features patented, Distributed 2nd Journaling for Write Operations for rapid recovery after system failures. With cutting-edge technology and unmatched reliability, Graid Technology empowers secure, high-performance data protection from edge to cloud, redefining the future of storage.

Featured Highlights:

Supreme100 Edge Workstation

An edge computing workstation engineered for high-intensity workloads. Supporting eight Gen5 SSDs and a 450W GPU, Supreme100 achieves data transfer rates of up to 100GB/s. Its low-noise operation makes it suitable for office and lab environments.

SupremeStore HPC Cluster Storage

World's first dual-controller HA capability in a single device. By integrating SupremeRAID™ SR-1010 with BeeGFS over InfiniBand, Graid Technology offers a breakthrough solution that delivers up to 80GB/s throughput with linear scalability, flexible expansion, and high availability.

Additionally, for HPC applications, SupremeRAID™ seamlessly integrates with AIC's latest 2U JBOF - F2026, delivering exceptional speed, density, and efficiency – also an ideal storage solution for AI, ML, and HPC workloads.

SupremeRAID™ AE (An exclusive preview)

A next-generation RAID solution designed to utilize high-performance GPUs, such as the NVIDIA H100. SupremeRAID™ AE delivers exceptional throughput and minimizes CPU utilization, making it ideal for large-scale AI, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) deployments.

SupremeRAID™ SE (Beta version)

An enterprise-grade RAID solution tailored for high-end workstations and professional users. Leveraging existing NVIDIA GPUs (Turing, Ampere, or Ada Lovelace series), SupremeRAID™ SE provides powerful data protection and superior performance without overburdening CPU resources. (A 90-day free trial: https://beta.graidtech.com/)

Find SupremeRAID™ in Action Across the Show Floor:

Event Information:

Exhibition: COMPUTEX Taipei 2025

Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, No.1, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang District, Taipei City, Taiwan

Dates: May 20–23, 2025

Graid Technology Booth: J0601a

Graid Technology invites attendees to visit Booth J0601a to explore the future of data protection and storage performance, and to engage with its expert team for live demonstrations and technical discussions.