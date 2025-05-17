KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8th, GAC made a powerful debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025 at MAEPS, with a brand-new lineup of five models, unveiling its first plug-in hybrid MPV—the M8 PHEV, which officially opened for pre-orders, drawing significant attention from both the industry and consumers. As one of the major exhibitors, GAC presented a grand and futuristic booth, fully demonstrating its technological strength and innovation capabilities.

GAC made a powerful debut with a brand-new lineup of five models, covering petrol, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Among the highlights was the M8 PHEV, which combines the efficiency of electric driving with the flexibility of a combustion engine—effortlessly adapting from daily commuting to long-distance travel. Its debut instantly captured the spotlight. The futuristic HYPTEC HT, offered in both gullwing version and standard door version, turned heads with its sci-fi aesthetics and intelligent cockpit. Meanwhile, the AION V, pure electric SUV of GAC, impressed with its extended range performance and redefining the limits of EV travel.

At the event, representatives from GAC INTERNATIONAL and its dealership partners jointly unveiled the model M8 PHEV, with GAC brand ambassador Jack Lim made a special appearance. It followed his earlier visit to GAC's R&D center and factories, where he experienced autonomous driving and observed the flying car. At the show, he not only shared his admiration for smart technologies of GAC and voiced excitement for the future development of the brand.

GAC's presence at Malaysia Autoshow 2025 demonstrates its strength through "dual-brand synergy and shared technology", and embodying the "One GAC 2.0" strategy. As the core hub of the ASEAN economy, Malaysia is a key strategic pivot in the global roadmap of GAC. Leveraging localized production, extensive sales network and the proven success of localized models, GAC built sustained momentum in the Malaysian market. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to build on the foundation of "Top-tier Quality and Pioneering Technology ", further accelerating the introduction of new energy and hybrid models, deepen collaborative innovation with local partners, firmly embedding the philosophy of "service-first, customer-first" into Malaysia's mobility landscape, realizing resource integration and deepening local value in Malaysia.