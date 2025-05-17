SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16 2025, the Huawei Cloud Credence Forum Singapore 2025 successfully brought together over 30 global industry leaders and technology experts. The forum provided a platform for comprehensive discussions on building and operating resilient cloud services, fostering innovation and driving improvements in both quality and operational efficiency in the digital era.

Industry Perspective: Navigating Enterprise Cloud Security in Multi-Cloud Environments

Mr. Maxi Wang Chief Executive Officer Huawei International emphasised, "With the rapid development of technologies, traditional operations models must evolve to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises. Therefore, we must continuously innovate and explore together to adapt effectively to the new requirements of cloud infrastructure, just like today's topic: Accelerate innovation in cloud resilience. Earlier this year, the rise of DeepSeek ignited the adoption of enterprise intelligence across diverse industries, presenting new challenges to cloud infrastructure resilience. "

Huawei Cloud's Deterministic Operations: Ensuring Security, Stability, and High Quality for Global Customers

Alex An, Director of the SRE Dept, highlighted: "Huawei Cloud achieved zero major incidents in 2024, demonstrating industry-leading quality standards. Huawei Cloud has localized the Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) concept, creating a deterministic operations system. This comprehensive system integrates quality culture, high-availability architectural design, dynamic risk management, and intelligent operations, enabling cloud customers to consistently achieve predictable business outcomes. Utilizing global networks, risk management, and digital twin technologies, Huawei Cloud Security Services swiftly restore and enhance customer experiences. The launch of the Huawei Cloud Credence Forum Singapore marks a significant step towards its global expansion, promoting local exploration and application of intelligent operations."

Huawei Cloud's Intelligence Service Practices: Delivering Business Certainty and High Availability

Jayson Zheng SRE Director of Huawei Cloud Application Services, stated: "Huawei Cloud's enterprise intelligence services now support over 600 commercial customers. Our high-performance computing platforms facilitate efficient job scheduling for large-scale clusters, ensuring over 90% MFU and linear scalability performance, and meeting high availability needs. We provide high availability for cloud-based intelligence services, support process-level recovery of training tasks and PD separation of inference tasks. The operations and maintenance platform ensure an SLO exceeding 99.95%, MFU over 50%, and MTTR under 30 minutes, effectively helping customers optimise models and improve system throughput."

Panel Discussion: Leveraging Cloud Resilience to Boost Development Agility and Operational Efficiency

A dynamic panel session moderated by Mr. Evan Cheng, Senior Vice President of Huawei Cloud Continuous Operation & Delivery, featured prominent industry experts including Mr. Jim Lim, Vice President of the Cloud Security Alliance; Mr. Gan XingPing, CIO of NatSteel; Ms. Ariel Lin, Founder and Director of Flex-Solver; and Dr. Zhang Xi, Huawei Cloud AI Expert.

The panelists provided valuable insights on how modern cloud resilience strategies can enhance enterprise agility and operational efficiency. Discussions covered critical topics such as cloud security standards, seamless intelligence integration into business processes to drive enterprise modernization, and real-world applications in intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M).

The conversation emphasised intelligent O&M's pivotal role in boosting system reliability in today's digital era. The session concluded with a strong alignment on these pivotal themes, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting sustainable growth and digital transformation initiatives.

Official Launch of Huawei Cloud Credence Club Singapore: Promoting Industry Innovation and Development

Huawei Cloud also officially launched Huawei Cloud Credence Club in Singapore, marking a major step in its commitment to digital transformation and operational excellence across industries. Attended by the initial cohort of Credence members and key business leaders from the region, Huawei Cloud Credence Club will join forces with leading local enterprises to explore emerging technology trends, drive innovation with operational technologies, share best practices, and foster progress in industry transformation and technological advancement.

Huawei Cloud: Accelerating Innovations in Cloud Resilience

Ms Gigi Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud Singapore, concluded: "Leveraging extensive global experience and professional expertise, Huawei Cloud has established a deterministic operations and maintenance system to ensure customer businesses operate safely and stably amid complex and changing environments. The system significantly enhances their business quality and operational efficiency, empowering them to achieve their goals effectively."

Looking ahead, Huawei Cloud aims to expand the Credence Club's role as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration. Engaging global experts and industry leaders, the club will focus on overcoming technological barriers, scaling intelligent operations, and elevating cloud productivity. The ultimate objective is to achieve reliable, intelligent operations, resource efficiency, and business agility, transforming O&M into a key enabler of an intelligent world.