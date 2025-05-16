HONG KONG, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MarTech Summit is coming to Hong Kong for the 4th consecutive year! This time, we're taking it up a notch at a new premium venue — the iconic Diamond Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, offering stunning harbour views. Join us on 8 July 2025 as we explore this year's theme: "Charting MarTech from Practicality to Real Impact".

This high-impact, one-day summit is bringing together 200+ senior marketers and 30+ industry-leading speakers for focused networking, knowledge exchange, and actionable insights.

What's in Store?

Key topics include:

Hear from Industry Leaders

Gain insights from speakers representing innovative and leading brands such as Polaroid, GoGoX, Shake Shack, Atlas, M+, South China Morning Post, Black Sheep Restaurants, CHARGESPOT, foodpanda, GP Batteries, and Trip.com Group.

Explore the Speaker Line-up: https://themartechsummit.com/hongkong#speakers

You'll also be networking with senior executives from top companies like Cathay Pacific, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nike, Colgate, Shell, Hong Kong Disneyland, Vogue, Shangri-La, and many more—ensuring a dynamic mix of thought leadership and industry presence.

Why Attend?

New Venue, Enhanced Experience

Network amidst the luxury of The Ritz-Carlton, with harbour views setting the stage for impactful conversations.

High-Impact, One-Day Event

Focused content, senior-level attendees, no distractions—just pure learning and networking.

Regional Relevance

A bespoke agenda crafted for the challenges and opportunities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, while keeping a global outlook.

Connect with Decision-Makers

With 85% of attendees holding senior leadership roles, engage with those shaping the future of MarTech.

Advance Your Professional Development

Walk away with strategies to drive measurable impact in your organisation.

Highlights from 2024

Last year, at the Kowloon Shangri-La, we welcomed over 250 senior marketers, 30+ speakers, and hosted 14 MarTech exhibitors. Leaders from Cathay Pacific, HSBC, IKEA, Chanel, Shell, P&G, FedEx, Dyson, Manulife, and many more joined us for a day of cutting-edge discussions.

Key moments included:

With 80%+ senior leadership attendance and 60% from enterprises with 1,001+ employees, 2024 proved that The MarTech Summit Hong Kong is the go-to platform for serious MarTech professionals.

Don't Miss Out!

Register by 31 May 2025 to enjoy a 40% Super Early Bird Discount!

Secure your pass now: https://themartechsummit.com/hongkong-registration

Venue: Diamond Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Be part of an exclusive MarTech experience—where strategic insights meet premium networking in one of Hong Kong's most prestigious venues.

Interested in partnering? Contact us at sponsor@themartechsummit.com

Group rates auto-apply for 3+ attendees! For enquiries: marketing@themartechsummit.com

PR Newswire is the official Media Partner of The MarTech Summit Hong Kong 2025.

Media Enquiries:

Tiffany Nguyen

tnguyen@themartechsummit.com