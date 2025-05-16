BANGKOK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Within just the first month of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, the Thai Pavilion has welcomed over 200,000 visitors charmed by Thailand's fusion of cutting-edge innovation and rich cultural heritage.

Located in the Connecting Lives Zone (A13), the Thai Pavilion quickly became one of the most-photographed spots at the Expo. The striking design optimizes a narrow, elongated space. A roof inspired by traditional Thai architecture forms half of a classic gable, while the neighboring glass-walled building completes the visual story. The architectural harmony symbolizes the pavilion's theme—blending the old with the new.

"At Osaka Expo 2025, Thailand aims to showcase our exceptional potential and demonstrate our wisdom in shaping a better life and society. As such, our country will participate under the theme "Connecting Lives for Greatest Happiness", showcasing how Thai happiness is deeply rooted in our way of life, culture, arts, wisdom, and—most importantly—our renowned hospitality.

To illustrate this, we will highlight Thailand's expertise in healthcare services, which have evolved into a world-class Medical and Wellness Hub—a perfect blend of art and science. Our pavilion will showcase one of Thailand's greatest Soft Power assets: the integration of medical service with Traditional Thai health and wellness practices. This will further demonstrate Thailand's potential as a global leader in health and wellness, driving new economic opportunities for the country in both the short and long term," said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The fusion of Thai wisdom and wellness innovation is at the heart of the Thai Pavilion. Visitors can experience this through zones: Thai Wisdom of Immunity, Thai Medical & Wellness, and the Thai Living Lab.

Upon entering the Thai Pavilion, visitors will enjoy a short welcoming film, Wisdom of Life, showcasing Thailand's wellness culture through five pillars: food, film, fashion, fighting, and festivals. Vibrant performances and artistic visuals highlight Thailand's transformation into a "Fortress of Health" and a gateway to immunity.

With state-of-the-art health and wellness technologies, innovation takes center stage in the Thai Medical & Wellness zone. Thailand is positioning itself as a leader in medical advancements and pharmaceutical manufacturing in Asia.

One standout innovation is Dinsaw Mini AI, a smart robot designed to assist the elderly, children, and patients. It provides 24/7 monitoring, communicates with doctors, and supports memory and cognitive functions. This robot is easing caregiving burdens and enhancing quality of life.

Other featured innovations include:

Space Dynamic Prosthetic Foot – A dynamic carbon fiber prosthetic designed for natural movement, ideal for walking and running.

Titanium Cranial Mesh – A 3D-printed, US FDA-certified implant that is lightweight and strong, offering life-changing medical support.

Herbble Sprays – Herbal mouth and nasal sprays made from kale, scientifically shown to reduce the accumulation of Influenza A and RSV viruses.

The Wisdom for Healing

After exploring the high-energy Expo, visitors find tranquility in the Thai Living Lab zone—a serene space offering wellness workshops. Guests can experience traditional Thai massage, explore herbal compresses and spa product-making, and delve into the sensory richness of Thai herbs. Monthly workshops rotate themes—from aromatherapy sachets to Thai-style fitness and food therapy.

Food is Medicine

Food lovers flock to the interactive Thai kitchen to learn to make Tom Yum Goong, while discovering the health benefits hidden in every spicy spoonful. Visitors also enjoy cooking demonstrations that highlight the healing wisdom behind Thai cuisine.

Warm Smiles, Lasting Memories

The spirit of Thai hospitality fills the air, reflected in the warm smile of the staff, and fun Thai language lessons that connect people through culture and kindness.

Don't miss your chance to explore the Thai Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

Step into a world where ancient healing meets future-forward innovation—and be inspired by how Thailand's wellness wisdom is ready to be part of a healthier, more connected world.