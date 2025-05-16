TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced that it will showcase its broad portfolio of products including two new SSD controllers at COMPUTEX 2025. The first is the SM2504XT, an ultra-low power PCIe Gen5 DRAM-less controller offering industry-leading performance per watt. The second is the SM2324, the world's first true single-chip portable SSD controller supporting USB4 with built-in Power Delivery. Together, these innovations highlight Silicon Motion's leadership in enabling energy-efficient, high-performance SSD solutions for AI PCs, gaming systems, and portable devices.

SM2504XT Delivers High Performance and Low Power for AI-Driven Client SSDs

Built on TSMC's 6nm process, the SM2504XT delivers up to 11.5 GB/s sequential read and 11.0 GB/s write speeds, with random IOPS reaching up to 1.7M read and 2.0M write—all while consuming under 5W. Compared to the previous generation, it achieves an 11% gain on performance per watt and sets a new standard for power efficiency among PCIe Gen5 client SSD controllers.

Supporting PCIe Gen5 x4 and NVMe 2.0, the controller is ideal for DRAM-less SSDs in AI PCs, notebooks, and gaming systems. It also incorporates Separate Command Address (SCA) architecture for reduced latency, and supports the latest 3D TLC and QLC NAND—meeting the growing demand for cost-effective, high-performance, and energy-efficient SSD solutions.

SM2324 Delivers Integrated Simplicity for Next-Gen Portable SSDs

The SM2324 is the industry's first single-chip portable SSD controller combining native USB4 support with built-in Power Delivery controller. Delivering sequential read/write speeds of up to 4,000MB/s, optimized for 3D TLC and QLC NAND, the SM2324 supports storage capacities of up to 32TB. Its single-chip architecture reduces BOM cost and simplifies design, accelerating time-to-market for OEMs building compact, high-speed portable drives.

"At Silicon Motion, we're focused on delivering SSD controller solutions that lead in both performance and power efficiency," said Nelson Duann, Senior VP of Client & Automotive Storage Business at Silicon Motion. "With the SM2504XT, we're setting a new benchmark for PCIe Gen5 client SSDs with unmatched performance per watt, while the SM2324 redefines portable storage with a fully integrated single-chip USB4 solution. These technologies reflect our commitment to helping customers build faster, smaller, and more efficient SSDs for next-generation applications."

In addition to its latest client and portable SSD controllers, Silicon Motion will also showcase a broad portfolio of controller solutions at COMPUTEX 2025 targeting markets including automotive, AI smart phones, Datacenter/enterprise SSDs, and high-performance display interfaces. These offerings support a wide range of AI-driven applications, from intelligent vehicles and edge devices to cloud infrastructure and immersive user experiences. Visit us at Suite G0001 on 3F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.