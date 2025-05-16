HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodia's hospitality and real estate sectors are undergoing a significant transformation. After a few years of slowdown, the market is now showing signs of recovery, with a noticeable increase in arrivals - led by a resurgence of Chinese tourism. Improved infrastructure, including new airports, has boosted investor confidence, attracting growing interest from both regional and international players.

To support this momentum and foster meaningful business connections, HoSkar Night – Asia's most vibrant networking series – returns to Cambodia following a successful edition last year. The exclusive event will be held on June 4, 2025, at Rosewood Phnom Penh and will bring together key stakeholders from across the region to engage with local developers and hotel owners.

Mauro Gasparotti, Senior Director and Head of Southeast Asia Hotel Advisory at Savills Hotels, as well as the founder of WeHub and creator of the HoSkar Night series, commented: "Cambodia has always been a fascinating market for the hospitality industry, thanks to its rich heritage, culture, and history. We are proud to bring our HoSkar series back to Phnom Penh, creating a platform for regional investors to connect with local real estate and hotel developers. WeHub will also host a seminar focused on Cambodia's market updates and discussions about investment and development opportunities."

Recognized as the premier networking platform in the region, HoSkar Night is tailored for professionals in the hospitality and real estate sectors to connect with real estate developers, hotel owners, designers, general managers, senior industry leaders, technology specialists, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

Kicking off the proceedings on June 4th at Rosewood Phnom Penh will be a private Developers' seminar from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. This session will explore Cambodia's hospitality market, including branded residences, design innovation and real estate opportunities. It will feature expert insights, panel discussions with leading developers and operators, and key updates on market trends shaping the future of the industry. Following the seminar, the HoSkar Night networking session will begin at 6:00 PM offering guests an evening of high-level conversations, the opportunity to explore potential business partnerships, and to enjoy socializing. Beyond typical networking event, HoSkar Night provides a uniquely intimate setting for professionals to exchange ideas, uncover synergies and build lasting relationships. With a focus on quality over quantity, the event stands out as the go-to gathering for serious players in the industry.

Due to limited capacity, we will be implementing a "First-register, first-served" policy, with priority given to selected categories. Entry is exclusively granted with the confirmation email from the WeHub Team. Inquire now to join the HoSkar Night Phnom Penh on 4 June at: https://hoskarnight.com/registration-phnompenh/.

WeHub, the organizer of HoSkar Night, partners with best-in-class brands including VinHMS, Savills Hotels, Salto Systems, Seara Sport Cambodia, Archetype Realty, Architectural Engineering Consultants, Confluences Trading, B2B Cambodia, PR Newswire APAC and Travel Daily Media - TDM to craft meaningful experiences for the community.

After Phnom Penh, the HoSkar Night series will continue across the Asia-Pacific region, with upcoming editions planned for Ho Chi Minh City (10th July), Hanoi (1st October), Manila (October) and Dubai (November) throughout 2025.

For more information about HoSkar Night in Phnom Penh and WeHub's upcoming events, please contact: Host@wehubyou.com.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including the Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and the HoSkar Night networking event.