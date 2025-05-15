Neuchips Champions Power-Efficient AI at COMPUTEX 2025

As AI's growth faces energy challenges, the company is focusing on energy efficiency — with the capability to run a 14-billion parameter model on a single AI card and chip at just 45W

TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As energy demand from AI data centers is set to surge worldwide, Neuchips, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) provider, is stepping up to address the challenge with a focus on power-efficient AI solutions at COMPUTEX 2025. Known for security and privacy, the company will showcase how its AI solutions save power while running large AI models.

The company's efforts come just after the International Energy Agency (IEA) released its Energy and AI report in April. The findings project that global electricity demand from data centers will more than double by 2030, to around 945 terawatt-hours (TWh) — just slightly higher than Japan's power consumption today. Specifically for data centers leveraging AI, electricity demand is expected to more than quadruple by 2030.

"Caught between the energy challenges of today's world and the potential of AI, power-saving AI solutions are no longer optional — they are a standard," said Ken Lau, CEO of Neuchips. "At Neuchips, we are constantly aiming higher for energy efficiency, and currently our Viper series AI accelerator cards can run a full 14-billion parameter model at just 45W, comparable to a standard light bulb. Innovation must now be focused on performance and efficiency."

Collaborating for energy-efficient innovation

Neuchips leads for its energy-efficient AI hardware solutions that deliver maximum security and privacy by running LLMs offline, empowering enterprises across a wide range of industries to leverage AI while preserving sensitive data. The company's product offering includes its N3000 chip series and Viper PCIe accelerator cards, which both fully support both Intel® and AMD CPUs and are compatible with Ubuntu and Windows. They also support a variety of LLMs, including Mistral Small 3 (24B), Llama 3.3 (70B), DeepSeek distilled models, Gemma 3 (4B) and more.

At COMPUTEX 2025, Neuchips will showcase several collaborations through on-site demos:

Neuchips is dedicated to developing energy-efficient AI acceleration chips that deliver innovative inference solutions for both edge computing and data centers. Through strategic collaborations with ecosystem partners, Neuchips is driving the democratization and sustainable advancement of AI technologies across industries.

