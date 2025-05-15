2025 Region Smart City Awards Submissions Underway, Focusing on New Paradigms of Smart Cities in Asia

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in March, the submission process for 2025 Region Smart City Awards has been progressing steadily, with cities, companies and innovators from across Asia actively participating in the process and the enthusiasm for submission continuing to grow. Organised by the Smart City Expo World Congress and supported by the World Smart City Awards, the awards recognise projects, companies and leaders that have demonstrated outstanding performance in urban innovation and transformation.

Focusing on cutting-edge practices in digitalisation, green and low-carbon and sustainable development in Asian cities, the awards aim to promote cross-city and cross-industry exchange of experience and collaboration, help accelerate the development of smart cities in the region.

After attracting a total of 89 smart city best scenario proposals and 50 enterprise category proposals from 29 cities in 9 countries and regions in 2024, the 2025 awards are expected to reach new heights and become an important window to showcase the momentum of smart city development in Asia.

Shortlisted entities will be invited to participate in the 2025 Tomorrow.City Shanghai, scheduled to be held from 2 to 6 September 2025, including relevant industry roundtables, Tomorrow.City Challenge @Closed-door Meeting (*Asian Projects&Opportunites) between government and enterprises, and an awards ceremony. Trophies and certificates will be awarded to the shortlisted and winning entities and their affiliates, and the relevant shortlisted and winning cases will be collected in the Essence of Award Cases.

To apply for the 2025 Region Smart City Awards, please visit the official website: www.tomorrow-city.com and download the declaration document.