Since 2006 over $9.3 trillion has been added to the Global Top 100, now valued at $10.7 trillion

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantar, the world's leading marketing data and analytics company, launches its 20th edition of BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands, the world's most authoritative brand ranking, based on consumer perceptions and financial performance.

US brands now comprise 82% of the total value of the Global Top 100, up from 63% in 2006, but a rise among Chinese brands and volatility caused by escalating tariffs could threaten this order. Chinese brands have doubled their value over the past 20 years, now accounting for 6% of the overall value of the Global Top 100. These shifts have come at the expense of European brands, which for now account for only 7% of the Global Top 100 (down from 26% in 2006).

Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, said: "Even through economic crises, the world's most valuable brands have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 and MSCI World Index over 20 years. This is irrefutable proof of marketing's value. A brand is a company's most valuable asset, and the last thing businesses should be doing in response to market shocks is cutting marketing investment.

"Brands are built on ongoing exposure and experiences. The most successful are consistent in their messaging and recognise the intangible value of brands in the minds of consumers. The smartest businesses differentiate their brands to the extent that consumers are happy to pay a premium, because they can maintain or survive price rises without eroding demand. This is crucial for protecting margins when facing external pressures."

Outside the US, significant gains have been seen for Sweden's Spotify, re-entering the Global Top 100 at 76; India's Airtel, the fastest growing telecom brand in the world; Argentinian retailer Mercado Libre, the only Latin American brand in the Global Top 100; Spanish retailer Zara, which rose five places to 65th, and Canada's RBC, which saw the biggest YOY brand value growth (43%) of any financial services brand outside the US.

Disruptive brands fuel long-term brand value

Brands that disrupted their category or reinvented themselves have accounted for almost three-quarters (71%) of the incremental $9.3 trillion of value created in the Global Top 100 since 2006. In 2025 this includes Stripe and Chipotle, which have entered the ranking for the first time (in 85th and 86th place) and Aldi, which has been in the Global Top 100 for 15 of the past 20 years, and is currently ranked 94th.

Martin Guerrieria comments: "Innovators keeping up with consumer needs or redefining them entirely are the brands fundamentally reshaping the Global Top 100 over the past two decades – think Uber, Booking.com and now ChatGPT. The most successful – like Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft – have long moved away from their original product base."

Overall, the Global Top 100 has reached a record total brand value of $10.7 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 29%. This has been driven by tech-enabled disruptor brands, which have delivered most of the increase in value over the past 20 years across all sectors.

Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, said: "In a world of digital saturation and tough consumer expectations, brands need to meet people's needs, connect with them emotionally and offer something others don't to succeed. They need to be not just different, but meaningfully so. The dominance of brands like Apple, Instagram and McDonald's underlines the power of a consistent brand experience that people can relate to and remember. ChatGPT's dramatic rise shows how a brand can find fame and influence society to the extent that it changes our daily lives. But with generative AI competition accelerating, OpenAI will need to invest in its brand to preserve it first-mover momentum."

Other trends from Kantar BrandZ's global report include:

Cheong Tai Leung, CEO- APAC, Insights Division, Kantar added: "Even amid economic downturns, the world's most valuable brands have consistently outperformed major indices, providing irrefutable proof of the power of marketing and the enduring value of strong brands. Encouragingly, we're seeing a growing number of brands from APAC securing positions among the world's most valuable, underscoring the ambition, resilience and global competitiveness of leading businesses across the region."

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2025

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business' financial performance. Kantar's annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.5 million consumers, for 22,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.