Eight winners of a public vote for favorite organizations honored with crystal People's Choice Stevie Award trophies.

FAIRFAX, Va., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, announced winners of eight People's Choice Stevie® Award trophies in the 12th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies, a long-time feature of several Stevie Awards programs, was introduced to the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in 2023. All winning organizations and nominees in the Company/Organization categories in the 2025 competition were automatically included in voting for the People's Choice Awards. Voting was conducted from 3 April through 2 May, with the highest number of votes determining the winners in several industry categories. More than 37,000 votes were cast this year by members of the general public worldwide.

Each People's Choice winner received at least 100 votes, the minimum number required to be eligible to win.

The winners of the 2025 People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies are:

These honorees will receive crystal People's Choice Stevie Award trophies.

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 23 markets including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Republic of Korea, São Tomé and Príncipe, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 1,000 nominations about innovative achievements were considered by the judges this year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in various categories were announced on 3 April . Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 120 executives worldwide acting as judges. Five Grand ("best of show") Stevie Award winners were announced on 16 April.

Winners in the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards were celebrated during an awards banquet on 13 May at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards will begin accepting nominations this October. Sign up to get the entry kit at https://Asia.StevieAwards.com .

