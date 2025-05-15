SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MARKETECH APAC, a marketing-centric media company serving the marketing and advertising industry in Asia-Pacific, has announced the launch of its inaugural NEXT Awards 2025, a groundbreaking celebration of excellence, innovation, and creativity in the ever-evolving marketing industry.

The awards, which serves as the pinnacle of its What's NEXT in Marketing series, celebrate the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, providing a stage to recognise the outstanding contributions of individuals, teams, agencies, and organisations driving the industry's future.

An Overview of the Awards Process

The NEXT Awards 2025 features 49 subcategories, spanning the main categories 'Marketing Campaigns', 'Agencies', 'Individuals', 'Teams', and the 'Grand Prix'.

Moreover, the awards will feature a tournament-style competition, where the Bronze, Silver, and Gold winners from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines progress to the grand finale, where they will once again compete at the NEXT Awards 2025 Asia-Pacific, set to take place in Singapore on 27 November 2025. Meanwhile, entries from Singapore bypass the local round and are evaluated directly at the Asia-Pacific level.

In addition, Singapore entrants will have the chance to win a national winner award, which will be awarded during the NEXT Awards Asia Pacific.

Key Dates

Key dates for the award submissions and gala night are as follows:

● NEXT Awards 2025 Indonesia

● NEXT Awards 2025 Philippines

● NEXT Awards 2025 Malaysia

● NEXT Awards 2025 Singapore & Asia-Pacific

Judging Process

The judging process for each of the main categories is as follows:

Marketing Categories

Agencies Categories

Individual Categories

Team Categories

Joven Barceñas, founder and CEO of MARKETECH APAC, said, "Innovation in marketing is more than a trend—it's the heartbeat of progress. The NEXT Awards 2025 is a tribute to those who challenge conventions, spark bold ideas, and lead purposefully. It's about recognising the visionaries who turn challenges into opportunities, and campaigns into movements. By spotlighting these pioneers, we fuel a culture of excellence and inspire the entire industry to reach higher, move faster, and create impact that resonates far beyond the brief."

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact sales@marketech-apac.com ; for judging opportunities, please contact Anna Mamaid at anna.mamaid@marketech-apac.com ; and for nominations, please contact Chris Cariaga at chris.cariaga@marketech-apac.com .

About MARKETECH APAC

MARKETECH APAC is a marketing-centric media company that aims to create an ecosystem for all marketing industry stakeholders such as brands, agencies, tech companies, media, platforms, and SMEs, to have an equal voice to share and learn from one another. It also envisions creating a well-connected marketing community in the Asia- Pacific region.

Moreover, the company centres on delivering quality content such as the latest news, reports, trends, conversations and insights which can be classified under four main pillars: MARKETING, TECHNOLOGY, PLATFORMS, and SME; as well as listen and cater to the different voices in the APAC region: Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and ANZ.

