Marking the brand's first hotel in the city, JW Marriott Auckland blends holistic well-being with the spirit of Auckland, set against the backdrop of the country's breathtaking landscapes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveiled the all-new JW Marriott Auckland , marking the brand's debut in Aotearoa, New Zealand after an extensive multi-million-dollar transformation. Located in the vibrant heart of downtown Auckland, this luxurious urban retreat invites guests to restore and renew, with thoughtful touches that reflect both local culture and the brand's commitment to holistic well-being.

JW Marriott Auckland was designed by renowned Singaporean architecture firm O37 with Founder and Creative Director, Leonard Lee at the helm. The hotel's design draws deeply from the rich tapestry of New Zealand's art, culture, and natural beauty, as seen from its distinctive vantage point in Auckland's city center. Intentionally curated, the hotel design fosters a profound connection to the locale, seamlessly blending a harmonious aesthetic through a refined balance of complementary contrasts inspired by Aotearoa New Zealand's weather. Reflecting the shifting beauty of each season, the design weaves together contrasting textures - raw and polished, rough and smooth. This vision comes to life in 'Watersplash', a bespoke sculptural hand-blown chandelier by Lasvit, inspired by the flowing rivers and lakes of New Zealand, and crafted to cast reflections of water on the ceiling among many other touchpoints throughout the hotel.

"JW Marriott embraces the belief that a connection to the natural environment is an important part of nourishing one's soul. JW Marriott Auckland embodies the brand's commitment to providing a haven where guests can focus on feeling whole in mind, body, and spirit," says Jason Nuell, Area Vice President - Australia, New Zealand and Pacific, Marriott International. "JW Marriott Auckland is a destination where both locals and international travelers can experience a blend of modern luxury and exceptional hospitality in the heart of the city to pause, recharge, and reconnect."

Generously spaced, the hotel boasts 271 stylishly appointed guest rooms and 15 suites. Inspired by the beauty of Auckland's landscape, the color palette in each suite subtly shifts, inspired by its natural surroundings - from deep greens and earthy tones of the Waitākere Ranges to the sun-bleached sandstone and driftwood tones of the Waitematā Harbour, and the rich charcoals and softened rusts of the city's volcanic landscape. Reflecting nature's imperfections, guests will discover a deliberate asymmetry throughout the rooms seen in the intentional art work placements and with no two bedside tables being the same. Spanning 133 square meters with sweeping views of the city skyline, the crown jewel of the hotel is the Presidential Suite. Additionally, the hotel boasts an Executive Suite, a 79-square-meter Ambassador Suite with open-plan living, and the Governor Suite - a two-bedroom apartment, offering a serene 171-square-meter sanctuary with a fully equipped gourmet kitchen. The guestroom artwork, meticulously crafted by Lancelot in 1886, is part of the historical collection from the Hulton archive and beautifully depicts an early illustration of Auckland Harbour.

The hotel's suites provide a mindful approach to the in-room offerings, featuring the latest Technogym fitness accessories and equipment. The in-suite experience also features an elevated minibar offering - Refuel Bar - a menu of healthy post-workout shakes, snacks, and refreshments, including kombucha, all designed to nurture guests' physical well-being. All guest rooms come complete with yoga mats and risers, enhanced by an in-room program of wellness and workout routines. To further enhance guests' well-being, performance-boosting room features promote rest and rejuvenation, such as meditation playlists and eco-friendly products from Aromatherapy Associates.

An Urban Oasis

JW Marriott Auckland is the ultimate destination for wellness, offering a range of holistic and cutting-edge experiences that support mental and physical well-being. This serene sanctuary, designed to calm and rejuvenate, features a Wellness Center spanning 220 square meters and includes a 14-meter-long heated indoor pool with panoramic harbor views and views of the center of Auckland.

Guests can enjoy the contrasting wellness benefits of hot and cold recovery treatments, including a cold plunge pool, a dry-heat sauna, and a steam chamber. The state-of-the-art fitness center, exclusively available to guests, features innovative Technogym equipment, allowing guests to customize their workouts. Personal training sessions are available upon request.

JW Marriott Auckland's Wellness Concierge connects with guests before arrival to identify the purpose of their stay and set meaningful intentions. Upon arrival, the Wellness Concierge is on hand to offer tailored guidance, ensuring a truly enriching and restorative experience throughout their time at the hotel. In early 2026, the hotel plans to launch a series of holistic wellness experiences, including sound healing, designed to relax the senses.

A Culinary Escape

The hotel's elegant lobby bar, Forum, offers barista-crafted coffee and small bites from local artisan bakehouse, Wild Wheat, available throughout the day. By night, Forum transforms into the perfect backdrop as a refined yet welcoming bar. Inspired by the natural beauty of the Waitakere Ranges, the cocktails at JW Marriott Auckland offer a unique taste of the landscape, with smoked woodchips infusing a distinct, earthy flavor that captures the essence of the surrounding mountains.

JW Marriott Auckland's signature restaurant, Trivet, is designed with the multicultural essence of Aotearoa New Zealand at the forefront. With Head Chef Wallace Mua at the helm, guests will experience a curated menu of the country's finest produce. Inspired by the unique flavors and techniques of Polynesian cuisine around the world, its menu honors the heritage and vibrancy of the country's dining scene with a sharing-style menu. In September, the hotel plans to launch a contemporary teppan house celebrating impressive Japanese-inspired dishes.

Connection with nature is a signature element of the JW Marriott experience. Upon entering the hotel, guests are immediately greeted by a stunning moss wall in the foyer, bringing the lush, organic spirit of the garden indoors. This living feature, woven into the hotel's design, is not only a visual statement but also embodies the hotel's commitment to sustainability and the celebration of nature. Up above, the hotel's rooftop is home to the brand's signature JW Garden, which features an herb garden and rescue bee hives. This rooftop oasis produces a wide variety of fresh herbs, edible flowers, and plants, which are used throughout the hotel's venues, Forum and Trivet.

Meeting & Events

Located in Auckland's central business district and just a short walk to the city's major transport terminals and Commercial Bay shopping center, JW Marriott Auckland presents an exceptional array of venues for events, conferences, and meetings. With six flexible function spaces, the hotel seamlessly accommodates both large-scale gatherings and more intimate meetings.

The JW Ballroom is the hotel's largest meeting space, a pillarless ballroom perfect for a range of event layouts and divisible into thirds, featuring a 7-meter wide LED screen, complemented by two additional 4-meter wide high-definition screens. With the capacity to accommodate up to 220 guests in a banquet style, it is perfect for lavish dinners or large-scale events. The newly designed venues showcase enhanced soundproofing and acoustics, creating an environment tailored to boost productivity. JW Marriott Auckland's meeting spaces are designed with built-in high-tech sound and lighting.

"I am honored to bring the JW Marriott vision of luxury and well-being to life in this vibrant city. Our goal is to create an exceptional guest experience and provide a sanctuary where guests can relax, recharge, and create lasting memories. Our team looks forward to welcoming guests to our urban oasis and showcasing the best of Auckland's hospitality," said Girish Talreja, General Manager, JW Marriott Auckland.

