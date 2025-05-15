Set off from The Peak to experience a 'romantic proposal' with K-drama heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop

HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a brand under Merlin Entertainments Group, is set to create excitement with the debut of K-drama heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop's wax figure today, inviting fans and visitors to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Korean dramas. As a leading actor known for his steady popularity through numerous hit series, Ahn Hyo Seop's wax figure will be displayed in his signature 'charismatic CEO' look within the world's largest K-Wave Zone for a limited 6-month display until 16 November 2025, alongside an array of other Hallyu celebrities at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. It will later be displayed at Madame Tussauds Singapore in December 2025. Visitors can snap photos and enjoy an authentic Korean drama experience, sparking excitement around 'romantic proposals'!

Unveiled the K-drama heartthrob Ahn Hyo Seop with his handsome 'charismatic CEO' loo k

As the actor of numerous hit K-dramas, Ahn Hyo Seop has captured the hearts of audiences with his outstanding performances in popular series like "Business Proposal" and "A Time Called You," alongside his striking looks, making him a heartthrob among Asian fans. His wax figure will debut in a signature 'charismatic CEO' look. The suit worn by Ahn Hyo Seop's wax figure is the very one he wore during the filming of "Business Proposal", adding a special touch as it was personally donated by the actor. This elegant look highlights his flawless appearance and enchanting presence, immersing visitors in the romantic world of K-dramas. Visitors will have the chance to admire this K-drama star's charm up close, take photos with him, and realise the dreams of stardom while experiencing his unique K-pop fashion appeal. He is also set to appear in the global Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters", slated for release in June, and "Omniscient Reader", which is scheduled to premiere in July!

A successful preheat game with Ahn Hyo Seop!

To celebrate the unveiling of Ahn Hyo Seop's wax figure and surprise his fans, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong recently hosted an engagement game on its official social media platforms. Fans were encouraged to answer a question about Ahn Hyo Seop to win an exclusive autograph. The initiative successfully built anticipation and excitement among fans as the launch approached!

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong x Korean Cultural Center: Limited Light Stick Display

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong have teamed up for a limited time light stick display till 22 Aug 2025. Over 30 remarkable light sticks will be showcased in the K-Wave Zone, offering an immersive experience in Korean culture and K-POP. Capture special moments by taking photos with the hall of fame, show support to your favourite Korean celebrities to make the most of this unforgettable experience.