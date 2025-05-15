KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway University proudly announces the launch of the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Sunway Medical School, a bold new initiative that signals a transformative leap in Malaysia's medical education landscape. With a firm focus on teaching and research excellence, ethical leadership, and pioneering innovation, the medical school is set to equip the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge, skills, and compassion needed to address the evolving demands of global healthcare systems.

The launch of the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Sunway Medical School follows the establishment of the Jeffrey Cheah Biomedical Centre (JCBC) in Cambridge, reinforcing Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah's commitment to advancing world-class education and biomedical research. The launch ceremony on 7 May 2025 at Sunway University was officiated by Minister of Higher Education, YB Dato' Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, and attended by Tan Sri Sir Jeffrey Cheah, Founder and Chairman of Sunway Group. The event also welcomed the presence of international ambassadors, underscoring the global significance of this initiative.

A highlight of the launch was the White Coat Ceremony for the inaugural cohort of medical students, who also took the Hippocratic Oath, a symbolic and meaningful rite of passage marking their official induction into the medical profession.

The Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme at Sunway University offers a dynamic, future-ready medical curriculum anchored by immersive clinical training at Sunway Medical Centre, a leading private quaternary hospital. Here, students gain hands-on experience in patient care, translating medical knowledge into real-world practical skills. The programme also fosters inter professional collaboration, preparing students to work effectively within diverse healthcare teams for a holistic understanding of patient care.

With a strong emphasis on clinical and translational research, sustainability and planetary health in medicine, digital healthcare technology including precision medicine and application of artificial intelligence in medicine, students are equipped to lead in tech-enabled healthcare environments. Beyond the hospital, the programme encourages community engagement through initiatives like the Desa Mentari Project, nurturing socially responsible medical professionals dedicated to service and impact.

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark development: "The launch of the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Sunway Medical School represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to shape future-ready healthcare professionals. Our goal is to develop doctors and researchers who not only excel in medical knowledge and clinical skills but who are also equipped to lead with integrity, empathy, and innovation. This school will be a catalyst for transformative research, global collaboration, and sustainable healthcare solutions that benefit communities in Malaysia and beyond."

With its future-ready medical curriculum, state-of-the-art clinical training, digital fluency, and global research collaborations, the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Sunway Medical School is set to become a leading institution in medical education across Asia. Its launch marks a new era of medical education innovation—one that supports the development of sustainable, technology-enhanced, and community-driven healthcare solutions for the future.