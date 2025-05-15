SHANGHAI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear is proud to receive two prestigious honors at the Asia Pacific Business Awards 2024-2025 by ASIA PACIFIC BUSINESS, the preeminent source for regional business news. Nathaniel Madarang, Goodyear Asia Pacific President, has been named Distinguished Executive of the Year for his outstanding leadership and contributions, while Goodyear has been awarded Distinguished Company of the Year. These awards recognize Goodyear's exceptional leadership in tires and service and contributions to society.

In line with the company's vision of making Goodyear #1 in tires and service in Luxury, SUV, and EV across Asia Pacific by 2028, Goodyear provided Asia Pacific customers with exceptional products, including ultra-high-performance Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 series, Mickey Thompson, Boulder MT and Assurance MaxGuard. Goodyear is particularly proud of the progress towards a sustainable future, exemplified by the unveiling of the ElectricDrive Sustainable-Material (EDS) tire. This tire is China's first ISCC mark retail tire made with over 70% sustainable materials. In addition, Goodyear's dedicated community engagement initiatives around Safety, Smart and Sustainability are contributing to a Better Future.

"These two awards are testament of Goodyear's strategic vision to be #1 in tires and service. We are striving to be a clear industry leader in brand recognition, innovation, technology, quality, product performance and the preferred choice of customers and consumers." said Nathaniel Madarang, Goodyear Asia Pacific President. "Such achievements would not be possible without the entire Goodyear Asia Pacific team, who work tirelessly to advance tire technologies and give back to the community where we operate."

The Asia Pacific Business Awards recognize companies and organizations headquartered in the Asia Pacific region, multinational corporations (MNCs) operating in ASIA PACIFIC, as well as entrepreneurs, CEOs, presidents, senior executives, and advisors for their professionalism, performance, and leadership during uncertain times. These awards honor not only companies and executives that have delivered outstanding performance but also those who have made significant contributions to their industries and society.

ABOUT THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

ABOUT ASIA PACIFIC BUSINESS

ASIA PACIFIC BUSINESS is an international business media platform providing comprehensive coverage of business and corporate news, focusing on sustainability, ESG, M&A, investment, trade, innovation and leadership in Asia-Pacific and worldwide. As a leading voice in regional business coverage, ASIA PACIFIC BUSINESS has become the exclusive member in Asia-Pacific of the Business World Network, the global business information alliance with members in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. For more information, visit: www.Asia Pacific-business.com.