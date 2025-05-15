Industry Pioneer Unveils Next-Generation AI Solutions and Enhanced Cloud Ecosystem

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a pioneer in live video production and a leader in cloud-based media solutions, will celebrate its 20th anniversary at KOBA 2025. Since its founding in 2005, TVU Networks has been dedicated to transforming how live video content is produced and distributed. By leveraging IP-based technology, mobile connectivity, and cloud services, TVU has empowered broadcasters and content creators to deliver high-quality live video from anywhere in the world—without traditional infrastructure constraints.

During KOBA 2025, TVU unveiled breakthrough technology designed to dramatically lower expenses associated with cloud-based live workflows. Attendees who visited the TVU exhibition space had the opportunity to witness how these innovations could streamline their cloud-based operations. The company also presented recently developed applications that had been incorporated into the TVU cloud ecosystem, such as an advanced media analysis tool, scan conversion capability, and SCTE integration, coupled with innovative AI-driven features crafted to boost operational efficiency.

TVU MediaHub—introduced in 2024 as a cutting-edge cloud routing platform for live broadcasts—was featured at KOBA with numerous enhancements. MediaHub rapidly established itself as the core infrastructure for significant cloud productions and received industry recognition with six prestigious awards in 2024. The system was instrumental in several major cloud broadcasting milestones last year, including BBC's unprecedented coverage of 369 simultaneous election feeds, France Télévisions' backup system for the 2024 Paris sporting events, and the global streaming of Red Bull Dance Your Style Finals from Mumbai.

"TVU's innovation has always been fueled by the needs of our customers and partners," said Paul Shen, founder and CEO of TVU Networks. "For 20 years, we have been committed to being a true partner to the industry. This collaborative approach has driven our success and enabled us to shape the future of live production together."

