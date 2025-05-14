MANILA, Philippines, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MarTech Summit Manila is coming to the Philippines on 2 July 2025 at the prestigious Fairmont Makati! We're thrilled to return to Manila — a key hub in Southeast Asia's digital economy — bringing together regional industry leaders and innovators to explore the latest MarTech trends and strategies.

This English-speaking summit, themed "Revolutionising the Digital Journey: MarTech Strategies for Today's Marketers", will gather MarTech practitioners and enthusiasts from across industries to learn from thought leaders and exchange fresh, bold ideas.

Summit Format & Topics

The MarTech Summit Manila features dynamic Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, and ample Networking Opportunities.

With a track record of success in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia, this summit continues our tradition of excellence.

Key Summit Topics:

Elevate Your Pass with Data Demystified Workshops

Secure your Dual Summit Pass now: https://themartechsummit.com/manila-registration

Building on Last Year's Success!

Our 2024 Manila summit was a tremendous success, bringing together 250+ MarTech professionals and leaders from companies like L'Oréal, Levi's, Shell, AIA, Zalora, Shopee, Schneider Electric, Metrobank, AXA, Marriott International, and many more. The event sparked insightful discussions around AI integration, customer loyalty strategies, and process optimisation, delivering actionable takeaways for all attendees.

Double the Value: Two Summits, One Day!

On the same day and at the same venue, we're also hosting the Data Demystified Summit Manila! Bring your data team along or attend the summit that is most relevant to your needs. This unique setup creates an unprecedented opportunity for cross-functional learning and collaboration between marketing and data professionals.

Why Attend?

Intensive One-Day Format: Maximise your time with a focused day of learning and networking. Our carefully curated agenda ensures high value without extended time away from work.

Luxurious Experience: Hosted at Fairmont Makati, enjoy a premium environment for knowledge-sharing and networking, reflecting the high calibre of the discussions.

Regional Focus with Global Insights: Content tailored for the Philippine market, addressing local challenges while integrating global MarTech trends. Gain immediately actionable insights.

Strategic Mid-Year Timing: Perfectly positioned to help you recalibrate strategies for the latter half of 2025.

Exclusive Professional Environment: With our strict 80:20 ratio of end-users vs solution providers, experience genuine peer-to-peer networking — not your average trade show!

Cutting-Edge Tech Showcases: See live demos of the latest in marketing, AI, automation, and CRM solutions that are reshaping the industry.

Connect with Local Leaders: Build meaningful connections with top companies from the Philippines and beyond.

Register by 11 June 2025 to get the Early Bird Discount of 20% off!

Stay up to date with our Speaker Line-up, Session Information, and Agenda Updates by following us on:

We are looking forward to meeting you in Manila on 2 July 2025!

CONTACT: Tiffany Nguyen, tnguyen@themartechsummit.com