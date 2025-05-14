HONG KONG, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The April 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows at AsiaWorld-Expo have concluded successfully. The three-phase show program, spanning nine professional sectors including Gaming, Consumer Electronics, Electronic Components, Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Home Appliances, Home & Kitchen Products, Lifestyle Products, Sports & Outdoor, and Baby & Children Products, attracted nearly 5,000 premium Asian suppliers and showcased over 340,000 innovative products. The show recorded more than 120,000 buyer visits, with a marked increase in the presence of professional buyers from Eastern Europe, Latin America, Japan, and South Korea.

Against the backdrop of profound changes in global trade patterns, Global Sources Hong Kong Shows continue to break through the limitations of traditional physical exhibitions, achieving deep online-to-offline (O2O) integration. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the Global Sources Online (GSOL), this exhibition further utilized big data analysis and AI technology to strengthen its O2O service model, creating a more efficient and precise matchmaking platform for B2B trade. This innovative approach further solidifies Global Sources' position as an industry trend leader and an incubator for innovative achievements.

Three-Phase Exhibition Focuses on Innovative Technology and New Consumer Trends

During the first phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, the focus was on Consumer Electronics, Electronic Components, and the newly established standalone Gaming Show. The new Gaming Show became a highlight, bringing together approximately 200 quality exhibitors showcasing popular peripheral products including gaming mice, keyboards, chairs, displays, controllers, headphones, and audio equipment. The exhibition pioneered the "KOL and Buyers' Favorite Gaming Gear Awards," inviting international KOLs and on-site buyers to jointly evaluate products across multiple professional dimensions including design, functionality, user experience, material quality, and innovation, accurately reflecting market trends. IP collaborations, trendy designs, and the blind box economy trend are driving the industry to upgrade from functionality to cultural symbols, particularly appealing to Generation Z buyers. Multiple esports brands showcased flagship new products on-site, with cosplayers helping to create an immersive experience, comprehensively igniting the sourcing boom for gaming peripherals.

Moving into the second phase of the exhibition, AI technology was widely applied across product categories including mobile devices, smart wearables, health management, and robotics, generating enthusiastic market interest. Emerging brands combined fashionable design, IP collaborations, and DIY elements to precisely target the global high-end consumer market, highlighting differentiated competitiveness. Smart pet products and modular electronic accessories emerged as consumer hotspots. The second phase exhibition promoted brand internationalization and market upgrades through innovative technology, personalized design, and new lifestyle experiences, providing forward-looking procurement decision-making references for global professional buyers.

In the third phase of the exhibition, closely aligning with the 2026 World Cup fever, a special themed area showcased sustainable material sports equipment, customized jerseys, and IP derivative products, while also presenting innovative outdoor equipment such as multifunctional camping vehicles and smart fitness equipment to meet multi-scenario application needs. On-site activities included a sports carnival, Pickleball experience, triathlon, and Wing Chun master demonstrations, enhancing audience interaction and immersive experiences. The Baby & Children Products Show focused on intelligent and emotionally resonant designs, with AI baby care and fun children's travel products gaining popularity among new-generation families, driving product upgrades and industry innovation.

Exhibitor Feedback

This year's Global Sources Hong Kong Shows attracted numerous quality enterprises from across Asia, with many exhibitors highly commending the professional organization, buyer resources, and on-site effectiveness of the shows.

Wayne Tang, Overseas Sales Director of Shenzhen eloT Technology Co., Ltd., which specializes in smart wearable products, stated that the company chooses to release all its new products on the Global Sources platform, both online and offline. During this exhibition, approximately 40% of clients or potential buyers who had previously engaged in online negotiations visited their booth in person, delivering outstanding results.

Wang Shengjun, General Manager of Shenzhen Hongda Sheng Electronics Co., Ltd., which focuses on gaming console accessories production, said the company has participated in Global Sources Hong Kong Shows since 2017, recognizing the extensive and professional customer resources, rigorous organization, and highly focused clientele of the shows. He emphasized that despite tariff challenges, the results exceeded expectations based on the exhibition's on-site performance, and he remains confident about future development.

Meng Zhiyun, China Regional Partner of CHUWI Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., which specializes in professional laptop brands, mentioned that the company has participated in every edition of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows since the event's founding more than a decade ago. The exhibitions draw buyers from around the globe, providing companies with valuable opportunities for in-depth communication with partners from various regions, while helping them to showcase products, expand business, gain insights into industry trends, and discover potential future development opportunities. Based on their trust in the show's professionalism, they plan to further deepen cooperation in the future.

Linda Yan, General Manager of Qingdao St-Lynn International Trading Co., Ltd., which focuses on woven apparel production, said that the company met many professional supermarket and wholesale buyers from Sweden, Mexico, and other countries at the exhibition. These buyers had clear sourcing requirements that aligned perfectly with the company's products.

Silvia Huang, CEO of Wood Worths Co., Ltd., which specializes in disposable wooden tableware, shared that even as a first-time exhibitor, she experienced high visitor traffic and high-quality clients, connecting with buyers from Brazil, Italy, Vietnam, and many other countries. The diverse client base with its numerous different requirements delivered satisfying exhibition results.

Buyer Feedback

This year's Global Sources Hong Kong Shows also received high praise from global buyers. Many buyers indicated that the exhibition not only showcased the latest products and innovative designs but also provided valuable face-to-face communication and collaboration opportunities.

Alex Saltuk Toksoz, a buyer from Turkey, stated that Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, whether through exhibitions or trading platforms, is the first choice for global sourcing. It not only covers mainland China and Hong Kong but also enables contact with suppliers from regions such as the Middle East, allowing buyers to immediately grasp the latest designs and product trends.

"I have been attending Global Sources Hong Kong Shows consistently for over a decade, and I think it's the best and well-organized trade show. I always find so many products and inspiration here," said Agnieszka Goluch, a buyer from Poland.

Victor Musatkin, a Russian buyer focusing on home audio products, believes that Global Sources Hong Kong Shows are an ideal platform for discovering innovative products and expanding cooperation and partnerships.

"I have been attending Global Sources Hong Kong Shows since 2005. Besides connecting with existing suppliers from China, I can also look at other new suppliers and new products here," said Miguel Mesquida, a buyer from Spain.

Samuel Mello Medeiros, a product designer from Switzerland, stated that Global Sources Hong Kong Shows enable creative designs to become reality. He pointed out that although his product designs are completed in Europe, the actual production and implementation can find the most suitable partners at the exhibition.

Indonesian buyer Stefanus Juanto believes that Global Sources excels in screening and business matching between buyers and sellers, which is precisely what they value. He considers the matching and guidance services provided by the exhibition to be very well-aligned with business needs, and the suppliers he encountered that day completely met his expectations.

Brazilian buyer Miguel Muller believes the shows provides an opportunity for direct communication between buyers and sellers, not only for examining product quality, pricing, and various details but also for establishing good collaborative relationships. He pointed out that on-site matching and face-to-face meetings make collaboration more efficient, while participating suppliers place great importance on understanding customer needs and are committed to growing alongside buyers.

Outlook for the Future

John Kao, Vice President of Global Sources Hong Kong and Overseas Shows, stated that the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will continue to play a vital role in global trade, by actively partnering with more high-quality enterprises. They aim to vigorously promote innovation and development across various industries through establishing long-term, stable partnerships. The shows serve as an excellent platform for suppliers to showcase innovative products while providing buyers with timely updates on market trends and sourcing options, building a bridge for communication and cooperation between buyers and sellers, helping both parties discover more business opportunities in global trade.

As AI technology revolutionizes various sectors, the shows will continue to drive innovation in AI application products across the sourcing industry. From October 18-21, 2025, Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will organize an AI-themed product hall featuring over 1,200 booths covering seven major sectors including AI mobile devices, wearable electronics, toys, and more. The exhibition will showcase the latest applications and trends, creating a platform for exchange and cooperation between global buyers and suppliers to promote AI industry development.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized multichannel Online-to-Offline (O2O) sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through its online platform GlobalSources.com, mobile apps, industry-specific trade shows, and tailored business matching. Global Sources' unique services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 14 million registered international buyers and users.

This press release is distributed by Market Hubs Holdings Limited.