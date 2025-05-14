Premier of Sarawak Officiates Hydrogen Economy Forum 2025, Launches Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap and Announces APGH 2026 to Further Cement Sarawak’s Leadership in the Global Green Energy Transition

KUCHING, Malaysia, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hydrogen Economy Forum (H2EF) 2025 – powered by APGH officially opened today at Hilton Kuching, officiated by the Premier of Sarawak, The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg. The Premier of Sarawak delivered a powerful keynote address titled "Charting a New Energy Future: Sarawak's Hydrogen Economy in Action".

In his keynote address, the Premier of Sarawak emphasised hydrogen as a cornerstone of Sarawak's clean energy strategy. He highlighted the state's commitment to becoming a regional leader in hydrogen, driven by the newly launched Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (SHER). The roadmap outlines a strategic plan to harness Sarawak's abundant renewable energy, natural gas, and carbon capture capabilities to scale up low-carbon hydrogen production.

The Premier also announced the return of the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for 9–11 June 2026 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK). Building on the momentum of its inaugural edition, APGH 2026 aims to drive further global dialogue, innovation, and investment in the hydrogen economy.

The opening day of H2EF 2025 also featured several key industry announcements and partnership signings that reflect Sarawak's growing role in the clean energy landscape. These included a Letter of Intent exchange between SEDC Energy and NGLTech (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, an MoU exchange between UNIMAS and Bureau Veritas, and an MoU exchange between Sarawak Petchem and HighChem Company Limited.

A major highlight was the unveiling of the inaugural Sarawak SME ESG report by Alliance Bank, titled "Navigating ESG in Sarawak: Insights from SMEs". The report provides a comprehensive view of how local small and medium enterprises are adapting to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices as Sarawak transitions into a green economy.

Hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak (MEESty) and co-organised by MOSTI and Borneo Business Connect, with the support of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), H2EF 2025 serves as a strategic platform to drive Southeast Asia's transition to a hydrogen economy. The forum aligns with national initiatives under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and Sarawak's Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

With participation from over 400 delegates, including hydrogen industry leaders, researchers, investors, and policymakers from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands, H2EF 2025 continues to solidify Sarawak's position as a clean energy pioneer in the region.