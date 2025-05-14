MACAO , May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis Macao is proud to announce that Mr. Stuart-Wayne Douglas, General Manager, has been honored with the Outstanding General Manager Award at the prestigious Travel + Leisure China Awards 2024 during a gala ceremony at Guangzhou White Swan Hotel on April 29, 2025. Selected through rigorous evaluation by Travel + Leisure China's editorial board and professional review panel, Mr. Douglas was assessed on professional expertise, operational performance and industry influence. Under his stewardship, The St. Regis Macao has exemplified the St. Regis commitment to exceptional service, where every detail is thoughtfully considered and each guest interaction is elevated.

This recognition celebrates Mr. Douglas's visionary leadership which has elevated The St. Regis Macao to new heights of distinction since his appointment in February 2023, resulting in an impressive array of accolades including:

A leader with an unwavering commitment to discreet sophistication, Mr. Douglas has implemented his bold vision through innovative guest experiences while maintaining the highest level of service standards that synonymous with the St. Regis brand. His operational excellence has been particularly evident in the continued success of The St. Regis Bar, which he envisions remaining among Asia's most celebrated drinking destinations.

"True luxury lies in perfecting the art of anticipation," remarked Mr. Douglas. "This honor reflects our team's dedication to crafting experiences that exceed expectations, where every stay becomes an unforgettable narrative of refined hospitality."

At the best address in Macao, The St. Regis Macao embodies the brand's legacy through its iconic butler service, award-wining dining and spa venues, and meticulously designed meeting spaces that blend contemporary sophistication with timeless elegance.

High-resolution images are available at: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/5yshKhOYT4

About The St. Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao is the most prestigious address on the Cotai Strip. The hotel offers 400 exquisitely styled and lavishly appointed guestrooms and features The Manor, a multi-experience dining destination, with five unique venues, as well as The St. Regis Bar, an inviting retreat showcasing the full St. Regis Bloody Mary World Collection, including The St. Regis Macao original recipe –Maria do Leste (Mary of the East). The Spa at The St. Regis Macao, on the 38th floor, is Macao's highest spa, boasting sweeping views of the stunning Cotai Strip and offers indulgent, personalized treatments. For meetings and events, the regal, 628-square meter Astor Ballroom is perfect for gala celebrations, distinguished corporate events or momentous weddings. For more information, please visit: www.stregismacao.com or follow The St. Regis Macao on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat@stregismacao.

For media inquiries, please contact: