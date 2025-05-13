Rockwell Automation launches PharmaSuite 12.00 to accelerate secure, scalable deployments

Latest MES release helps pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers simplify system management, improve flexibility and speed time-to-value

MILWAUKEE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of FactoryTalk® PharmaSuite® 12.00. The latest release of its manufacturing execution system (MES) is designed to support the unique needs of regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing environments, helping companies simplify system management, accelerate deployments and scale production more efficiently.

As the industry seeks to move faster while ensuring compliance, BioPhorum has noted that current MES solutions are often perceived as expensive, slow to implement and lacking flexibility required for modern operations. PharmaSuite 12.00 directly addresses these pain points, providing a simplified, configurable and future-ready platform for regulated life sciences production.

The latest release introduces a modular architecture and new cloud-ready capabilities, providing manufacturers with increased agility to help meet rapidly evolving production demands. It also features enhanced cybersecurity to support the stringent compliance and data integrity standards required in regulated life sciences environments.

"PharmaSuite 12.00 represents a major step forward in helping life sciences manufacturers embrace modular, digital production while maintaining the highest standards of performance, availability, compliance and security," said Martin Petrick, business manager, MES at Rockwell Automation. "With the flexibility to deploy in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid models, manufacturers can scale operations faster, simplify global rollouts and reduce the time and cost validation."

Key new features in FactoryTalk PharmaSuite 12.00 include:

FactoryTalk PharmaSuite 12.00 builds on more than 15 years of continuous development and industry expertise. With this release, Rockwell continues to provide pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers with a modern, regulatory-compliant MES platform that supports scalable production, rapid deployment and digital transformation goals.

Click here to learn more about FactoryTalk PharmaSuite.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2685569/Rockwell_Automation_PhamaSuite.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2487262/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg?p=medium600