Tencent Cloud and Vector Group’s Offshore Company Launch Japan’s First AI Avatar Video Generation Service “AvaMo”

TOKYO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, and Offshore Company, a subsidiary of PR firm Vector Group, which ranks sixth globally and first in Asia[1], today proudly announced the launch of "AvaMo," Japan's first AI-powered avatar video generation service specifically designed for the Japanese market[2]. Powered by Tencent Cloud's advanced digital human creation technology, AvaMo enables the quick creation of professional-quality videos, dramatically reducing both production time and costs by up to 98%[3]—a true game changer for producing video advertisements.

"AvaMo" is an AI video generation service developed by Offshore Company with technology provided by Tencent Cloud. The name "AvaMo" combines the words "Avatar" and "Motion/Movie," representing its ability to create high-quality videos featuring AI avatars with natural movements. The service is versatile, catering to a wide range of use cases, including advertising, customer support, and educational content.

Addressing the Needs of a Rapidly Growing Market

The global AI video generation market has been rapidly expanding, with projections estimating its value at $4.1 billion (approx. ¥582.2 billion) in 2024 and $62.8 billion (approx. ¥8.93 trillion) by 2034, growing at a compound annual rate of 31.38%[4]. However, in Japan, AI-generated video and voice technologies are still in their infancy, with most applications focused on text and image generation. Comprehensive commercial use of AI in video production remains limited.

While global services like "Synthesia" and "HeyGen" have gained traction, Japan lacks services optimized for the domestic market, particularly in terms of Japanese-language support, avatar designs tailored for Japanese audiences, and user-friendly interfaces. AvaMo fills this gap, offering a solution tailored for Japanese users—with Japanese avatars, voiceovers, and an intuitive UI—while also supporting multilingual and global business needs.

Revolutionizing Video Production with AvaMo

Conventional video production involves multiple steps: planning, scripting, storyboarding, filming, and editing—often taking weeks to months and incurring significant costs. AvaMo simplifies this process by integrating templates, AI avatars, and natural text-to-speech (TTS) technology, allowing users to create professional-quality videos with just a few clicks. Powered by Tencent Cloud's AI-driven digital human creation technology and Offshore Company's intuitive interface, AvaMo makes video production more accessible to enterprises in Japan.

Key Features of AvaMo:

Hanson Liu, Head of Tencent Cloud Japan , said, "We are excited to partner with Offshore Company in transforming Japan's digital advertising industry. AvaMo leverages Tencent Cloud's AI technology to simplify the creation of high-quality advertising content, enhancing customer engagement and optimizing marketing strategies for businesses."

Kenta Noro, Representative Director of Offshore Company Co., Ltd. and CTO of Vector Group, said, "We are honored to launch this innovative AI video generation service for the Japanese market in collaboration with Tencent Cloud. There is a strong demand for intuitive, practical AI video tools tailored for Japan, and AvaMo delivers exactly that. By democratizing access to high-quality video production, we aim to empower more companies and individuals to harness the potential of AI, while leveraging the extensive PR and marketing expertise of Vector Group."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Offshore Company:

Offshore Company is a technology solutions provider specializing in AI and system development. Led by Vector Group CTO, Mr. Kenta Noro, the company brings together a team of over 1,000 engineers both in Japan and overseas, including highly experienced project managers with a strong track record in the financial industry. Offshore Company delivers high-quality, cost-effective solutions to address a wide range of development challenges faced by businesses. Leveraging its in-house expertise in AI model development, the company also offers cutting-edge AI services such as "AI Video Translator" and "AI Vertical Video," supporting client companies in unlocking new business opportunities through advanced technology.

*According to PR Week Global Agency Business Report 2023.