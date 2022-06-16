 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

S. Korea to closely monitor market after Fed's aggressive monetary tightening

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Jun 16, 2022 - 09:30
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (3rd from left) speaks to reporters after holding an extended meeting on macroeconomic situations with chiefs of the Bank of Korea and top financial regulators on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (3rd from left) speaks to reporters after holding an extended meeting on macroeconomic situations with chiefs of the Bank of Korea and top financial regulators on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will keep close tabs on the financial market following the Federal Reserve's overnight rate hike decision as worries are growing over heightening volatility from the US' aggressive monetary tightening, the country's top financial policymaker said Thursday.

On Wednesday (US time), the Fed decided to hike its interest rate by 0.75 percentage point in the latest move to tighten monetary policy and tame soaring inflation. It marked the first such steep rate increase since November 1994.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is considering a 0.5 or 0.75 percentage-point rate hike in the rate-setting meeting next month.

South Korea's financial market has been subdued with its key stocks and local currency losing marked ground in recent days. The KOSPI fell for the seventh straight session Wednesday, ending at the lowest point in about 19 months, with the won falling to the lowest level since July 14, 2009.

"Anxiety is lingering that the global financial market will suffer increasing volatility as fears are drawing attention that accelerating (monetary) tightening could lead to an economic slowdown," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters after holding an extended meeting on macroeconomic situations with chiefs of the Bank of Korea (BOK) and top financial regulators in Seoul.

"With protracted uncertainty in place and the US Federal Reserve's accelerating rate increase, the government and the central bank shared the view that it is necessary to respond with a sense of extraordinary urgency," he added.

The government and the BOK agreed that monetary policy should be managed in a way that places more emphasis on fighting inflation and beefs up cooperation to prevent market jitters from spreading.

In particular, they agreed to raise their guards against excessive volatility in the foreign currency market and do their best to stave off herd behavior down the road, Choo said.

The minster also said the government and the BOK will carry out emergency buybacks and Treasury purchases "at an appropriate timing" if the local bond market suffers steep volatility.

Last month, the BOK hiked its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent, the fifth increase in borrowing costs since August last year. The central bank earlier hinted at further rate hikes to keep a lid on upward inflation pressure. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114