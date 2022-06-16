 Back To Top
Business

BMW, Volvo, Maserati to recall over 8,000 vehicles in S. Korea over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2022 - 09:23       Updated : Jun 16, 2022 - 09:31
This image, provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday, shows BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport Package. (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)
This image, provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday, shows BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport Package. (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)

BMW Group Korea and three other carmakers will voluntarily recall around 8,200 vehicles to fix part defects and software errors, Seoul's transport ministry said Thursday.

BMW will recall 6,684 cars of 23 models, including the X4 xDrive20d M Sport Package, after detecting a problem with their fuel filter heater, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Volvo Trucks Korea will also recall a total of 1,295 vehicles from four models, as software errors in their communications control unit raised the chances of windshield wipers not working properly.

A total of 92 units of Maserati's Levante GT Hybrid, imported by Forza Motors Korea, will be recalled over issues in their battery cables and subsequent safety concerns, the ministry said.

Volvo Cars Korea will also recall 46 units of its XC40 Recharge Twin model due to the malfunction of their accelerators, it added.

The companies will contact vehicle owners via mail or text message and provide repair and replacement services free of charge, it added. (Yonhap)

